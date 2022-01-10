Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Violinist Itzhak Perlman Reschedules Colburn Celebrity Recital At Walt Disney Concert Hall

Due to the surge in the Omicron variant, Itzhak Perlman has postponed his West Coast tour from January 2022 to April 2022.

Jan. 10, 2022  

As a result, the January 26, 2022, Walt Disney Concert Hall Colburn Celebrity Recital featuring Itzhak Perlman and Rohan De Silva will be rescheduled to April 24, 2022, at 7:30PM.

The published program remains unchanged.

Complete program:

HANDEL Violin Sonata No. 4 in D, Op. 1, No. 13, HWV 371

MOZART Rondo in C, K 373

BRUCH Violin Concerto No. 1, in G minor, Op. 26 (for violin and piano)

Additional works to be announced from the stage

Program rescheduled to Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 7:30PM. Tickets for the original January 26, 2022, date will be valid for the new April 24, 2022, date. For other ticket options, including exchange, account credit, donation or refund, please contact Audience Services at org or 323 850 2000.


