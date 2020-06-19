Shutdown Streaming
Video Flashback: Watch Two Scenes From Center Theatre Group's UNTIL THE FLOOD

This past winter Dael Orlandersmith brought her powerful play, "Until the Flood," to the Kirk Douglas Theatre.

he play is based on interviews Dael conducted around Ferguson, Missouri in the aftermath of Michael Brown's killing.

CTG asked Dael what she hopes audiences might take away from this play in the current moment.

"Right now we need ART more than ever," she said. "We need work that will create conversation...understanding. I hope Until the Flood can do that-create some sort of UNITY."

Watch two powerful scenes from the play in CTG's latest Scenes from the Vault entry!

