Video: First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre

Performances run January 19 - February 11, 2024.
POPULAR
Mystic Pizza is making its West Coast premiere at La Mirada Theatre next year. Performances run January 19 - February 11, 2024. Check out an all new trailer below!
Based on the classic 1988 Julia Roberts rom-com, Mystic Pizza is a new musical about three working-class girls who navigate the complexities of life, love and family in a small-town pizza joint.
The infectious score features mega-hits of the 80s and 90s, from “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and “Addicted to Love,” to "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now," “Take My Breath Away," and many more!
Videos
|Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-8/11) PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
|Jazz Vocalist Josephine Beavers & Legendary R&B Crooner Howard Hewett debut Songs and Music from the New, Historic Docu Film; The Musicians; Green Book: An Enduring Legacy
Catalina Jazz Club (7/28-7/28)
|HEROES of Santa Clarita
The MAIN (7/14-7/23) CAST
|(mostly)musicals: GAME ON!
Upstairs at the Federal (7/25-7/25)
|The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03) CAST
|A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)
|Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks on Aug 18th
Hollywood Bowl (8/18-8/18)
|Doris and Ivy In The Home by Norm Foster
Theatre 40 at the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre (7/20-8/23)
|The Ants
Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse (6/20-7/30)
|Music of Queen
Los Angeles County Arboretum (8/26-8/26)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You