Video: First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre

Mystic Pizza is making its West Coast premiere at La Mirada Theatre next year. Performances run January 19 - February 11, 2024. Check out an all new trailer below!

Based on the classic 1988 Julia Roberts rom-com, Mystic Pizza is a new musical about three working-class girls who navigate the complexities of life, love and family in a small-town pizza joint.

The infectious score features mega-hits of the 80s and 90s, from “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and “Addicted to Love,” to "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now," “Take My Breath Away," and many more!



