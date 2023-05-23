Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert

Disney PRIDE in Concert marks Disney Concerts' first-ever concert production developed specifically for choral performance, and presents Disney's most beloved songs reimagined in a celebration of Pride. See first look video of the show below.

GMCLA will perform the music of iconic films like The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and Mary Poppins, as well as modern classics like Coco, Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph and many more. The magical music of Disney Parks will round out this multimedia event. Solos and personal stories will add connection to Disney's timeless and universal stories, making this a truly magical experience for all ages.

This amazing extravaganza is produced by GMCLA Executive Director & Producer Lou Spisto and conducted by Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison. Disney PRIDE in Concert will have a limited engagement of two concerts only on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

The concerts will be held at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Downtown Los Angeles, 111 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90012. Single tickets range from $50 to $130 and are available online at GMCLA.org/disneypride or Click Here; by phone at 323.850.2000 or 424.453.3987; or at the Walt Disney Concert Hall Box Office (Tuesday - Sunday, 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.).