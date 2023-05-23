Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert

GMCLA will perform the music of iconic films like The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and Mary Poppins, as well as modern classics like Coco, Zootopia, and more.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
THE ALLURE OF THUG LIFE to Play The Hollywood Fringe Festival This June Photo 2 THE ALLURE OF THUG LIFE to Play The Hollywood Fringe Festival This June
Cast Revealed For JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT At La Mirada Theatre For Th Photo 3 Cast Revealed For JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT At La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts
David Ellenstein Named Artistic Director & Bill Kerlin Named Managing Director of Laguna P Photo 4 David Ellenstein Named Artistic Director & Bill Kerlin Named Managing Director of Laguna Playhouse

Disney PRIDE in Concert marks Disney Concerts' first-ever concert production developed specifically for choral performance, and presents Disney's most beloved songs reimagined in a celebration of Pride. See first look video of the show below.

GMCLA will perform the music of iconic films like The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and Mary Poppins, as well as modern classics like Coco, Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph and many more. The magical music of Disney Parks will round out this multimedia event. Solos and personal stories will add connection to Disney's timeless and universal stories, making this a truly magical experience for all ages.

This amazing extravaganza is produced by GMCLA Executive Director & Producer Lou Spisto and conducted by Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison. Disney PRIDE in Concert will have a limited engagement of two concerts only on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

The concerts will be held at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Downtown Los Angeles, 111 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90012. Single tickets range from $50 to $130 and are available online at GMCLA.org/disneypride or Click Here; by phone at 323.850.2000 or 424.453.3987; or at the Walt Disney Concert Hall Box Office (Tuesday - Sunday, 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.).




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

The Fourth Annual ELIZABETH TAYLOR BALL TO END AIDS To Honor Earvin “Magic&rdqu Photo
The Fourth Annual ELIZABETH TAYLOR BALL TO END AIDS To Honor Earvin “Magic” And Cookie Johnson, September 21

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) today announced NBA Hall of Fame legend, philanthropist and businessman Earvin “Magic” Johnson and philanthropist and entrepreneur Cookie Johnson will be honored with The Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award at the fourth annual Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS on September 21, 2023 at The Beverly Hills Hotel. The evening will be generously supported by Presenting Sponsor Gilead Sciences.

Bermudez Projects To Present YOLANDA GONZÁLEZ | LA REINA DE LOS SUEÑOS, May Photo
Bermudez Projects To Present YOLANDA GONZÁLEZ | LA REINA DE LOS SUEÑOS, May 27- June 17

Bermudez Projects is excited to announce La Reina de los Sueños, presenting a new body of work by the formidable Chicana artist, Yolanda González.

Gay Mens Chorus Of Los Angeles 2023 GALA  Honors Mayor Karen Bass And Disney Concerts Photo
Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles 2023 GALA  Honors Mayor Karen Bass And Disney Concerts 

Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles will present the 2023 GALA on Sunday, June 25 at Walt Disney Concert Hall immediately following the 3:00 p.m. matinee performance of Disney PRIDE in Concert - a multimedia musical celebration featuring GMCLA's 200 singers, a 25-piece orchestra and stunning video projections, with almost 50 songs from over 20 beloved Disney films and Disney Parks.

PALMARES Starts June 3 At The Broadwater Photo
PALMARES Starts June 3 At The Broadwater

Palmares, a historical play incorporating elements of music and dance. A Hollywood Fringe Festival selection written by Vayabobo, will be presented at The Broadwater (Main Stage), 1076 Lillian Way, Hollywood, CA 90038.


More Hot Stories For You

PALMARES Starts June 3 At The BroadwaterPALMARES Starts June 3 At The Broadwater
BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE to Open in June at Theatre PalisadesBELL, BOOK AND CANDLE to Open in June at Theatre Palisades
West Coast Premiere of GARDEN OF ALLA is Coming to Theatre West This SummerWest Coast Premiere of GARDEN OF ALLA is Coming to Theatre West This Summer
Center Theatre Group to Hold Open Casting Call for OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORDCenter Theatre Group to Hold Open Casting Call for OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD

Videos

Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gunhild Carling Big Band
Catalina Jazz Supper Club (6/14-6/14)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mothers and Sons
Morgan-Wixson (5/13-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alonzo King Lines Ballet: Deep River
The Wallis (6/09-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SMP Unplugged
Sierra Madre Playhouse (5/26-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment (6/02-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Why Worry? Jews R 2 Much Fun!
Santa Monica Playhouse (4/15-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CHRISTIA MANTZKE LIVE!
Coachella Valley Repertory (7/27-7/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TORNADO
Actors Co-op Theatre (4/21-5/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You