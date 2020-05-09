Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: The Groundlings School and More Move Classes Online During the Health Crisis

Fox 5 San Diego tech expert Rich DeMuro is exploring online theater classes in a new report!

Michael Churven of The Groundlings School in Los Angeles chatted about what they're doing to keep students involved. The improv company has famous alumni such as Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy.

Churven says that this is a great opportunity for "people who have never been able to take a Groundlings class from all over the U.S., and frankly all over the world."

Churven says that some of the classes have even sold out within minutes.

Fox 5 also discussed Broadway From Home, which offers classes for students taught by Broadway performers, as well as a new virtual reality gaming platform that allows actors to work together through VR.

