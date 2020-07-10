VIDEO: Orange County School of the Arts Founder Sings 'Forever Young' With Class of 2020

Orange County School of the Arts had its virtual graduation ceremony yesterday, July 9. For more than 30 years, it has been the tradition of Founder and Executive Director Ralph Opacic, Ed.D. to sing the song of his idol, Billy Joel, "Forever Young," with members of the graduating class. This year, they were able to create a beautiful and inspiring video presentation from different corners of their homes.

Watch below!

As an aspiring young singer, Opacic moved to California at the age of 18 to become the "next" Billy Joel. As he describes, after pursuing a bachelor's degree in voice and piano, he graduated knowing little more how to pursue a career in the arts than before he started his degree. With his teaching credential in hand, he set out to create a program where children who are passionate about pursuing a career in the arts have mentors and guides to help them find that path. Fast forward to today, Orange County School of the Arts prepares more than 2,200 students in grades 7-12, who learn from working industry professionals, to pursue their study of the arts across the fields of applied arts, dance, fine & media arts, music and theatre.

This year's graduating class is off to 30 states and six countries, pursuing majors across academic and artistic disciplines.

