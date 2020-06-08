VIDEO: North Coast Rep Presents Conversation With Phil Johnson

The next North Coast Rep conversation is with actor, writer and producer Phil Johnson. Last of the Red Hot Lovers, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, and Putnam County Spelling Bee are among the many shows at North Coast Rep that Phill has been a part of.

Phil Johnson is an actor, writer, director and producer, now a proud founding partner in The Roustabouts Theatre Co. of San Diego. His latest solo show, A Jewish Joke ran in NYC in 2019 at Theatre Row, and won Best Drama at the United Solo Fest NYC 2016. Co-written with Marni Freedman and directed by David Ellenstein, it premiered in San Diego in 2018 at The Roustabouts ('Critics' Choice', San Diego Union-Tribune), and has toured nationally. Other original shows include: She-Rantulas from Outer Space in 3D!, co-written with Ruff Yeager, which performed at the NY Fringe Festival, and was published and produced in San Diego; and Withering Heights, cowritten with Omri Schein, also produced in San Diego. Phil was a winner of the San Diego Foundation Creative Catalyst Grant for his original comedy solo play of Hound of the Baskervilles. He played in Les Miserables on Broadway and on tour; the Canadian production of Sunset Boulevard and the 1 National Co. of Miss Saigon. He has twice won the San Diego Critics Circle Craig Noel Award for acting. Theatres & shows include: 'Putnam County Spelling Bee' and 'Last of the Red Hot Lovers' at North Coast Rep, 'Pageant' at Cygnet, 'How the Grinch...' at The Old Globe, 'Midsummer Night's Dream' at Intrepid Theatre, and others. Phil's latest project, with Marni Freedman, is a biographical solo show on Theodore Roosevelt for The Roustabouts, directed by Rosina Reynolds.

