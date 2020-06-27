VIDEO: Learn How to Make a Toy Theatre From Household Items as Part of Center Theatre Group's THEATRE SKILLS @ HOME

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

If you miss experiencing storytelling in a theatre, you're in luck with Center Theatre Group's new Theatre Skills @ Home entry.

This new video is teaching you how to make a toy theatre from household items, starting with the box that most recently held your latest delivery.

Settle in and create with designer/director Sean Cawelti, a recent Center Theatre Group Sherwood Award recipient and Artistic Director of Rogue Artists Ensemble, whose puppets you may have seen in Little Shop of Horrors at The Pasadena Playhouse.

Check out the video below!

See more Theatre Skills @ Home videos at CTGLA.org/ArtGoesOn.

