VIDEO: Ian Jenkins, MD, Author Of “Three Dads And A Baby” Stops By TAWKIN' WITH THE ROSES

Tawkin' With the Roses, the weekly talk show hosted by veteran actress Bonnie Rose and cabaret star Stephen S. Miller (aka "Mama Rose"), will welcome Ian Jenkins, MD, author of the new nonfiction book Three Dads and a Baby: Adventures in Modern Parenting as the guest for today's episode

Meet Ian Jenkins - he's a doctor, living in San Diego, a specialist in hospital medicine and a professor at a major university. He's been with his partner, Alan, for seventeen years. And they've been with their partner, Jeremy, for eight. And they have two biological children - Piper, who is three, and Parker, who is 14 months Piper and Parker are half siblings who each needed two women to give them life.

What's that, you say? No, you heard correctly. Ian, Alan and Jeremy are a same-sex throuple. Piper and Parker were conceived with eggs donated by a longtime friend and carried by surrogates. Thereby lies a tale of patience, love and persistence that broke new legal ground and changed the way California law defines family: Piper was the first child ever to have a poly family listed on a birth certificate, paving the way for her younger brother two years later, and the future children of other polyamorous parents. The story of how three poly dads, three amazing and giving women, and an intrepid and compassionate team of medical and legal experts built this uniquely wonderful American family, is at the center of Dr. Jenkins' new book, Three Dads and a Baby: Adventures in Modern Parenting, now available by Cleis Press (an imprint of Start Publishing) and distributed by Simon & Schuster.