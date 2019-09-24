VIDEO: First Look at Deaf West's THE SOLID LIFE OF SUGAR WATER

Candid, uninhibited and visceral. A Deaf couple's relationship is revealed through their lovemaking in a startlingly intimate portrait of a marriage - made even more intense by Deaf West Theatre's signature performance style combining American Sign Language with spoken English. Deaf West Theatre presents the American premiere of The Solid Life of Sugar Water by Tony Award-winning playwright Jack Thorne(Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). Randee Trabitz directs for a Sept. 12 opening at Inner-City Arts in downtown L.A., where performances will continue through Oct 13. Previews take place Sept. 5 through Sept. 8.



Sandra Mae Frank, who starred as Wendla in all three Deaf West productions of Spring Awakening - at Inner-City Arts, at the Wallis and on Broadway - plays Alice, alongside Tad Cooley's Phil. Natalie Camunas and Nick Apostolina voice their most private thoughts.

Check out clips below!





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories