VIDEO: First Look At 'Just Like That' From A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL At Center Theatre Group

Check out video of Sabrina Sloan performing "Just Like That" from "A Christmas Story, The Musical", playing at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles through December 31.

From the songwriting team behind the smash hit Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and the critically-acclaimed films La La Land and The Greatest Showman, A Christmas Story, The Musical, brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage! Set in 1940s Indiana, a young and bespectacled Ralphie Parker schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder® toy BB gun. An infamous leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa, and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish.

Nominated for three 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the show is based on the motion picture A Christmas Story distributed by Warner Bros., written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark, and upon In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash written by Jean Shepherd.



