VIDEO: FRANKENSTEIN Electrifies Audiences at A Noise Within

The California premiere of Nick Dear's FRANKENSTEIN is currently running as a stand-alone production at A Noise Within through September 8th. This electrifying tale of a creature cast away by his creator into a hostile world--only to wind his way back in a dangerous game of destruction--has captivated audiences for over 200 years. The Gothic story comes to life with Nick Dear's adaptation of the chilling fable by Mary Shelley, animating the themes of social rejection, intellectual hubris, and the nascency of good and evil.

Director Michael Michetti says, "By telling the story from the point of view of the Creature, this highly theatrical adaptation of Mary Shelley's beloved novel delivers not only the terror we expect from the story, but a surprisingly thoughtful and moving exploration of society's role in teaching and perpetuating violence."

FRANKENSTEIN represents one of the largest and most complex productions that ANW has undertaken to date. To bring the Creature to life, Director Michael Michetti worked closely with Movement Director and Assistant Director Rhonda Kohl in an extensive week-long rehearsal, titled "Creature Week," focused on the movement of the Creature with actor Michael Manuel, who previously performed as Iago in ANW's production of OTHELLO and will play the Creature in this production.

"The Creature's physicality is an important element of the production because movement and non-verbal communication are the only way the Creature can express himself through the first part of the play," explained Movement Director and Assistant Director Rhonda Kohl. "We had to 'unlearn' what we knew about how developed humans behave, and we discovered how our version of an innocent creature instinctually interacts and kinetically communicates with the world. Frankenstein takes beautiful, bold theatrical risks and invites audiences to emotionally connect with the Creature, starting with his birth on stage and re-discovering the world through his eyes."

"Creature Week" has been made possible with the generous support of the David Lee Foundation. Single ticket prices for FRANKENSTEIN start at $25 and are available at anoisewithin.org, by phone at 626-356-3121, and at the box office located at 3352 East Foothill Blvd. in Pasadena, Calif. FRANKENSTEIN features scenes of violence and is recommended for audiences ages 10 years and older.





