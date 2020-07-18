Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Disneyland's THE LION KING CELEBRATION Cast of 1994-1997 Perform Virtual Rendition of the Show

Jul. 18, 2020  

In celebration of Disneyland's 65th Birthday and with the Park being closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Lion King Celebration cast of 1994-1997 has brought the show from 26 years ago right into your home!

The cast performed a virtual rendition of the show, and it was posted to YouTube.

"We may be physically older, but we all still have the Spirit of the Lion King!" the video's caption reads.

Check it out below.

