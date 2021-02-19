VIDEO: COC Theatre Hosts VIRTUALITY: THE 2020 TOURNAMENTS

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

Each year Mega Corp Inc. hosts a virtual game in which real life players take on avatars navigating the world of Apocalypse 2020, a sharp parallel of reality. Meanwhile, commentators and the luckier few watch from the outside world. When these two worlds collide, "Virtuality: the 2020 Tournaments" takes on a media-obsessed culture intent on turning even the most sorrowful crisis into entertainment.

The players are met with a ruthless artificial intelligence, Covid monsters, and testimonies of what it means to live a life under systemic racism-all while fighting to survive, and make it out of the game. With each level, the players start to recognize the systems of oppression intrinsic to the game, and are left to re-evaluate their individual journeys.

Virtuality: The 2020 Tournaments is an original piece, written, produced and designed entirely by Hinshaw's New Play Development Production class: Amanda Amour, Jacqueline Banuelos, Bryna Barron, Saige Boddy, Teal Fink, Carleton Greer, Adrianne Hernandez, Nora McCoy, Bob Mosier, Rebecca Nussbaum, Kohlton Rippee, Camila Saettone, Sedona Vivirito, and Angela White.

Please be advised that this production contains graphic language, political and social subject matter, including racially sensitive language and content. Recommended for ages 18 and up.

Check out the full piece below!