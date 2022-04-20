VENUS IN FUR Comes to Atwater Village Theatre in May

Jacaranda Collective will mount its west coast debut with VENUS IN FUR, by David Ives, directed by Evan Isaac Lipkin, playing May 5-21,2022 at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave. in Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale now at venusinfurla.com. The press opening is Friday, May 6, 2022 at 8pm.

Venus in Fur features Sam Bianchini as Vanda and Roland Ruiz as Thomas.

"You might say this play is about... be careful what you wish for."

"Because she might come walking in the door. Don't fuck with a goddess is what it's about."

Thomas, a beleaguered playwright/director, is desperate to find an actress to play Vanda, the female lead in his adaptation of the classic sadomasochistic tale Venus in Fur. Into his empty audition room walks a vulgar and equally desperate actress-oddly enough, named Vanda. Though utterly wrong for the sophisticated part, Vanda exhibits a strange command of the material, piquing Thomas' interest with her seductive talents and secretive manner. As the two work through the script, they blur the line between play and reality, entering into an increasingly serious game of submission and domination that only one of them can win. A mysterious, funny, erotic drama that represents yet another departure for the multifaceted David Ives.

Venus in Fur is a laugh-out-loud ride that explores the timeless tango of dominance and submission between actor and director, woman and man, goddess and mortal.

Sexy, smart, charming, and provocative, Venus in Fur guarantees to leave you electrified.

The production team for VENUS IN FUR includes Matthew Richter (lighting design), Carly D. Weckstein (Intimacy Choreographer), Roella Dellosa (stage manager).

Dates: Previews: Thursday, May 5th, 2022 at 8 pm

Press Performance: Friday, May 6th, 2022 at 8 pm

Regular Run: Friday, May 6th - Saturday, May 21st, 2022, with option to extend.

Curtain Times: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm.

Industry Nights: Monday, May 16th at 8 pm.

Tickets: Previews: $10. Regular Run: $15-$35. Industry night: $10. Tickets are currently available at venusinfurla.com. Advanced purchase strongly recommended.