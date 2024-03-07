United States Holocaust Memorial Museum to Present 2024 Western Region Tribute Dinner

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Amid the current surge of antisemitism on campuses, online, and on streets worldwide, supporters of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum will come together with new resolve as it presents the "2024 Western Region Tribute Dinner: Together We Can Do More" on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The Western Region Tribute Dinner will honor Helen Mirren, via a prerecorded montage and acceptance speech, and Moses Libitzky, in person, during the program with the Museum's National Leadership Award for their role in Holocaust education and support of the Museum's mission to educate people about the Holocaust and consequences of unchecked antisemitism and hate.

Representing the Western Region Tribute Committee, event chairs Linda and Tony Rubin, past National Leadership Award honorees and sponsors of the annual Rubin Lecture series, and committee members Sylvie and Mark Deutsch, Mona Golabek, Nancy Mishkin, Susan Lowenberg and Joyce Newstat, Janet and Lenny Rosenblatt, Harry and Florence Sloan, and Carol and Jac Stulberg, will join Museum supporters from 10 western states (Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah and Washington) at the event to ensure that the critical lessons of the Holocaust - lessons about the fragility of societies, the dangers of unchecked antisemitism and other forms of hate and the consequences of indifference - help inspire leaders and citizens to act on them.

The keynote speaker will be Emma Blankstein, a student at Brown University and advocate for genocide education who captivated audiences with her powerful TEDx talk on "Why Gen Z Needs to Talk About Genocide." Inspired deeply by her place in the last generation to personally know Holocaust survivors, Blankstein has also directed six short films about the lives of Holocaust survivors.

The 2024 Western Region National Leadership Award honorees:

· Helen Mirren has brought public attention to stories of the Holocaust and promoted Holocaust remembrance through her works and other efforts including her role in the film "Woman in Gold" as a Jewish refugee who fought to reclaim art stolen by Nazis, her portrayal of a Holocaust survivor in the film "White Bird," her performance in the film "Golda" as the Iron Lady of Israel determined to prevent its destruction, and her reading of diary entries in the documentary "Anne Frank: Parallel Stories." Additionally, her outspoken support of restitution efforts and her testimony at a joint hearing of two Senate Judiciary subcommittees, displayed her caring for humanity and as she stated, "give Jewish people and others the opportunity to reclaim their history."

· Moses Libitzky is the son of Holocaust survivors who was born in a displaced persons camp in Germany. He is a real estate investor, developer and philanthropist with a long-held commitment to the Jewish community and Holocaust remembrance. He is the owner and managing partner of several real estate investment entities, nationwide, collectively known as Libitzky Property Companies. He is deeply involved in the community and serves on numerous nonprofit and charitable organizations, including the Washington Institute for Near East Policy as senior vice president; the Bay Area Jewish Community Federation and Endowment Fund; the Helen Diller Institute for Jewish Law and Israel Studies at the University of California, Berkeley; and the Holocaust Center of Northern California.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to honor Helen Mirren and Moses Libitzky for their incredible commitment to Holocaust education and remembrance and the furthering of the Museum's mission," said Carol Stulberg, the Museum's senior advisor for leadership giving in the Western Region. "Helen's extraordinary body of work, and Moses's many philanthropic endeavors and causes, give emphasis to the phrase 'Together We Can Do More' with their leadership and vision."

In its first 30 years, the Museum has welcomed close to 48 million visitors from all over the world, including more than 100 heads of state and millions of schoolchildren.

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum presents "2024 Western Region Tribute Dinner: Together We Can Do More" on Tuesday, March 12 with a reception at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, 9876 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90210.

The "2024 Western Region Tribute Dinner: Together We Can Do More" is open to the public, but advance registration is required. Multi-level sponsorship opportunities are available. Individual tickets are $600. Groups and individuals interested must register at ushmm.org/events/los-angeles-dinner. For more information, contact the Museum's Western Regional Office at 202.817.4725 or westernteam@ushmm.org.

A nonpartisan, federal educational institution, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum is America's national memorial to the victims of the Holocaust dedicated to ensuring the permanence of Holocaust memory, understanding and relevance. Through the power of Holocaust history, the Museum challenges leaders and individuals worldwide to think critically about their role in society and to confront antisemitism and other forms of hate, prevent genocide, and promote human dignity. For more information, visit ushmm.org.

Photo Credit: Maarten De Boer