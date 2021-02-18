Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

​​​​​​​UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance Presents Ellen Reid's SOUNDWALK

Socially-distanced sound art in Griffith Park launches today.

Feb. 18, 2021  

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents Ellen Reid SOUNDWALK - the free app will be available to download today, Thursday, February 18, 2021, and the installation will be accessible in Los Angeles's Griffith Park through 2023. For more information on engaging with the arts and artists presented by CAP UCLA, visit membership matters.

Ellen Reid SOUNDWALK is a free, GPS-enabled work of public art that uses music to illuminate the natural environment of L.A.'s Griffith Park. Created by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and sound artist Ellen Reid, the experience is guided by the listener: the path chosen dictates the music heard, and with sonic easter eggs hidden throughout no two visits will be exactly the same. After downloading the free app, the user's journey is dictated by location, triggering musical cells that are carefully crafted to harmonize with the park's landscape and attractions.

"I hope people dig in! I hope they come curious and have an open mind," Reid said about first-time users. "I hope that listeners discover new paths and trails in the truly vast and unknowable Griffith Park, or see familiar paths in new ways."

Conceived prior to but created during the pandemic, Ellen Reid SOUNDWALK encourages calm reflection and introspection. It can be experienced while following social distancing guidelines. The newly-written, cinematic score was rendered remotely by a patchwork of artists from across the country and features a world-premiere recording by Kronos Quartet, created specifically for Griffith Park.

Griffith Park was selected as the locale by the composer and CAP UCLA because of its significance as a beloved and iconic public outdoor space shared and enjoyed by the city's many diverse communities.


