UCLA TFT Welcomes New Faculty Members

Michelle Liu Carriger has been named the Chair for the Department of Theater.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour
Los Angeles Media Fund and Protozoa Pictures Team Up To Launch the LAMF / Protozoa Theater Photo 4 Los Angeles Media Fund and Protozoa Pictures Team Up To Launch the LAMF / Protozoa Theater Fund

UCLA TFT Welcomes New Faculty Members

Brian Kite, Interim Dean of the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television (UCLA TFT), has revealed several prominent faculty appointments aimed at enhancing the educational experience within the UCLA Department of Theater.

Michelle Liu Carriger has been named the Chair for the Department of Theater. A prominent figure in theater historiography, Chair Carriger's work underscores the significance of gender, race, and sexuality in the realm of performance. Beyond her academic accomplishments, she has a unique lens on how fashion intertwines with history. She is currently working on a compelling book about the Japanese Way of Tea, delving into its profound cultural ramifications.

Judith Moreland, a respected name in both theater and in Hollywood, has been elevated to a tenured rank of Full Professor in the acting program. Her illustrious filmography speaks volumes about her craft, featuring stellar roles in projects like Aftermath, Dark Skies, Eagle Eye, PEN15, Magnum P.I., Blackish, Grey's Anatomy, SWAT, NCIS, and Parks and Recreation.

Felipe Cervera joins as Assistant Professor, bringing his exhaustive expertise on the nuances of performance politics that traverse from theater to technology. His current book project, Endless Planets: Performance of Outer Space explores the intricate nexus between performance and the social construction of outer space. Additionally, he's spearheading an edited anthology on theatre and performance pedagogy.

Malika Oyetimein, an innovative, avant-garde director, joins us as an Assistant Professor. Her penchant for reimagining classics and leading new works has earned critical acclaim, including prestigious Gregory & Barrymore Award nominations for Best Director. She's celebrated for her collaborations on new work as is evidenced by her world premieres with some of the top playwrights working in the American theatre today : Pulitzer Prize winner James Ijames White, Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson White Girl in Danger , Donja Love What Will Happen To All That Beauty, Lee Edward Colston II The First Deep Breath.

UCLA TFT, with its rich legacy of excellence and forward-thinking, continues to bolster its reputation. These latest appointments further solidify its dedication to nurturing the luminaries of tomorrow in the arts and academia.

About UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television

The UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television stands as a premier global interdisciplinary professional school. With a robust arts curriculum, it equips ambitious students to challenge and reshape artistic conventions. As multifaceted artists and scholars, they are instilled with insights and perspectives to craft impactful narratives aiming for a better tomorrow. The school's pioneering approach to storytelling, merging disciplines like theater, film, television, digital media, animation, and avant-garde research, sets it apart as the sole institution globally to amalgamate these sectors within a unified professional hub.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Cast Set for THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR HOLIDAY SHOW at the El Portal Theatre Photo
Cast Set for THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR HOLIDAY SHOW at the El Portal Theatre

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Holiday Show announces the full cast and creative team for its Los Angeles debut at the El Portal Theatre. Tickets on sale now!

2
Marlow Wyatt, LP & More to Join BOB BARTHS ONE NIGHT STAND Photo
Marlow Wyatt, LP & More to Join BOB BARTH'S ONE NIGHT STAND

Get ready for a thrilling night of entertainment with 'Bob Barth's One Night Stand' presenting 'HELLRAISER IV' and featuring special guests and engaging discussions.

3
Tenor Joseph Calleja Returns to BroadStage in November Photo
Tenor Joseph Calleja Returns to BroadStage in November

With a nostalgic, golden-age voice, tenor Joseph Calleja returns to BroadStage as part of the Celebrity Opera Recital Series on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica Performing Arts Center.

4
Interview: Writer/Director/Musician David P. Johnson on Creating Sally Spectre: The Musica Photo
Interview: Writer/Director/Musician David P. Johnson on Creating Sally Spectre: The Musical at Theatre West

Each Halloween Season, many horror and science fiction offerings hit our stages. This year, David P. Johnson is bringing his Sally Spectre: The Musical back to Theatre West weekends through October 29. A combination horror and morality play, it centers around the ghost of a 5-year-old girl trying to escape from her locked bedroom where she was brutally murdered. But is this musical really for children? To find out, I decided to speak with David P. Johnson who not only wrote the book, music, and lyrics but also directs and co-produces it, and appears onstage accompanying the cast on keyboard during every performance.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera Video
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Nervous Unicorns in Los Angeles Nervous Unicorns
The Cats Crawl (10/13-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
Andrew Lippa's Wild Party in Los Angeles Andrew Lippa's Wild Party
The Jaxx Theatre (10/07-10/28)Tracker
Medea Unleashed in Los Angeles Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
The Way It Is...Now in Los Angeles The Way It Is...Now
El Portal Theatre (11/04-11/04)Tracker
Life Sucks. in Los Angeles Life Sucks.
Interact Theatre Company at The Broadwater Main Stage (9/22-10/29)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
MS. TUCKER WILL SEE YOU NOW, Laural Meade’s Rollicking Cabaret Theater Piece Inspired by Jazz Great Sophie Tucker in Los Angeles MS. TUCKER WILL SEE YOU NOW, Laural Meade’s Rollicking Cabaret Theater Piece Inspired by Jazz Great Sophie Tucker
Gardenia Supper Club (9/16-12/08)
JIG: A Trinity Irish Dance Company Production in Los Angeles JIG: A Trinity Irish Dance Company Production
Smothers Theatre (2/06-2/06)
La Cage! - Live at the Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles La Cage! - Live at the Hollywood Roosevelt
Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel (10/13-10/28)
Electra by Sophocles in Los Angeles Electra by Sophocles
The Box Riverside (10/27-11/05)
Chad Lawson in Los Angeles Chad Lawson
Smothers Theatre (3/20-3/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You