UCLA TFT Welcomes New Faculty Members

Brian Kite, Interim Dean of the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television (UCLA TFT), has revealed several prominent faculty appointments aimed at enhancing the educational experience within the UCLA Department of Theater.

Michelle Liu Carriger has been named the Chair for the Department of Theater. A prominent figure in theater historiography, Chair Carriger's work underscores the significance of gender, race, and sexuality in the realm of performance. Beyond her academic accomplishments, she has a unique lens on how fashion intertwines with history. She is currently working on a compelling book about the Japanese Way of Tea, delving into its profound cultural ramifications.

Judith Moreland, a respected name in both theater and in Hollywood, has been elevated to a tenured rank of Full Professor in the acting program. Her illustrious filmography speaks volumes about her craft, featuring stellar roles in projects like Aftermath, Dark Skies, Eagle Eye, PEN15, Magnum P.I., Blackish, Grey's Anatomy, SWAT, NCIS, and Parks and Recreation.

Felipe Cervera joins as Assistant Professor, bringing his exhaustive expertise on the nuances of performance politics that traverse from theater to technology. His current book project, Endless Planets: Performance of Outer Space explores the intricate nexus between performance and the social construction of outer space. Additionally, he's spearheading an edited anthology on theatre and performance pedagogy.

Malika Oyetimein, an innovative, avant-garde director, joins us as an Assistant Professor. Her penchant for reimagining classics and leading new works has earned critical acclaim, including prestigious Gregory & Barrymore Award nominations for Best Director. She's celebrated for her collaborations on new work as is evidenced by her world premieres with some of the top playwrights working in the American theatre today : Pulitzer Prize winner James Ijames White, Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson White Girl in Danger , Donja Love What Will Happen To All That Beauty, Lee Edward Colston II The First Deep Breath.

UCLA TFT, with its rich legacy of excellence and forward-thinking, continues to bolster its reputation. These latest appointments further solidify its dedication to nurturing the luminaries of tomorrow in the arts and academia.

