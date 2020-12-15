UCI's Summer Academies In The Arts Earns Praesidium Accreditation

The Summer Academies in the Arts, an annual college and career preparatory program offered by the Claire Trevor School of the Arts (CTSA) at the University of California, Irvine (UCI), has been awarded Praesidium Accreditation by Praesidium, the leader in abuse risk management. Praesidium Accreditation is a prestigious honor that publicly demonstrates the program has worked to achieve the highest industry standards in abuse prevention.

It is not only the first youth program on the UCI campus to receive this distinction, but the first within the entire University of California (UC) system. "Receiving this positive news during such difficult times is truly exciting for me and for the campus," says Christopher Richmond, UCI's Risk Manager. "We are saving lives by doing this and not just protecting the university, but the parents, students, and alumni that are connected to us too." Summer Academies in the Arts serves rising college students and pre-professional artists through hands-on, practical training in art, dance, drama and music disciplines to support their college and career goals.

To attain accreditation, the program underwent a rigorous risk assessment to review and scrutinize eight primary operational areas including: policies that guide the program, screening and selection of instructors, training of program staff, monitoring and supervision of program participants, consumer participation in safety, feedback systems for internal reporting, responding to incidents, and administrative practices that ensure safety. Their assessment results were benchmarked against best practice standards and empirically based data collection methods to assess the risk of abuse in a program. The Summer Academies in the Arts will be accredited for three years, and during this time will uphold fundamental organizational values and stringent safety practices that demonstrate their commitment to protecting those in their care from abuse.

Praesidium Accreditation provides solid proof of sound risk management practices and the honor distinguishes the Summer Academies in the Arts at UCI's Claire Trevor School of the Arts from other programs in their industry. "Praesidium Accreditation demonstrates our dedication and commitment to proactively ensuring the safety and security of the youth that participate in our program," said Kaysie José, Programs Manager at CTSA. As a board member of the Campus Youth Council at UCI, she works collaboratively with other campus units to streamline policies and practices that prioritize youth safety on campus, including aiming to get all youth programs accredited. "We are pleased to be the first program at UCI and in the UC system to receive this accreditation," says José. "But we will not be the last."

Support for this effort came from CTSA's Dean Stephen Barker, Assistant Dean Jason Valdry, as well as Campus Youth Council board members Gerald Parham, UCI Athletics and Kathy Chiang, UCI Esports. Campus units looking to learn more or start their own youth programming may reach out to UCI Risk Services.

About UCI Claire Trevor School of the Arts: As UCI's creative laboratory, the Claire Trevor School of the Arts explores and presents the arts as the essence of human experience and expression, through art forms ranging from the most traditional to the radically new. Students come to UCI to learn to be citizen-artists, to sharpen their skills and talents, and to become the molders and leaders of world culture. The international faculty works across a wide variety of disciplines, partnering with others across the campus. National-ranked programs in art, dance, drama, and music begin with training but end in original invention. For more information, visit www.arts.uci.edu.

About the University of California, Irvine: Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 36,000 students and offers 222 degree programs. It's located in one of the world's safest and most economically vibrant communities and is Orange County's second-largest employer, contributing $5 billion annually to the local economy. For more on UCI, visit www.uci.edu.

Praesidium is an international leader in abuse risk management and has helped thousands of organizations for more than 25 years. More information about Praesidium Accreditation is available at www.PraesidiumAccreditation.com.