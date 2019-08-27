Ty Herndon Comes To Rockwell Table And Stage Next Month

Grammy nominated country music artist Ty Herndon will perform at Los Angeles' premier dinner theater Rockwell Table & Stage on September 19, 2019 at 8pm, for one show only!

On the heels of Herndon's latest album Got It Covered, the "out & proud" musician will give a thrilling performance that is sure to please his fan throught-out Southern California. Having a career spanning two decades, 20 Billboard charted singles and over 5 million albums sold, Herndon proves this is a show you will not want to miss.

Rockwell Table & Stage is located at 1714 N. Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027. Tickets are available NOW: http://rockwell-la.com/event/live-at-the-rockwell-ty-herndon/ .





