Ty Herndon Comes To Rockwell Table And Stage Next Month

Aug. 27, 2019  

Ty Herndon Comes To Rockwell Table And Stage Next Month

Grammy nominated country music artist Ty Herndon will perform at Los Angeles' premier dinner theater Rockwell Table & Stage on September 19, 2019 at 8pm, for one show only!

On the heels of Herndon's latest album Got It Covered, the "out & proud" musician will give a thrilling performance that is sure to please his fan throught-out Southern California. Having a career spanning two decades, 20 Billboard charted singles and over 5 million albums sold, Herndon proves this is a show you will not want to miss.

Rockwell Table & Stage is located at 1714 N. Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027. Tickets are available NOW: http://rockwell-la.com/event/live-at-the-rockwell-ty-herndon/ .



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You