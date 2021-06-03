Two Livestream Events Announced at the Irvine Barclay Theatre

Two livestream events have been announced at Irvine Barclay Theatre this summer.

Luther Hughes and the Cannonball-Coltrane Project will be perform Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 3pm PDT (6pm EST).

Featuring Luther Hughes - bass & band leader; Glenn Cashman - tenor sax; Bruce Babad - alto sax; Ed Czach - piano; Paul Kreibich - drums

RSVP Here: https://www.thebarclay.org/buy-tickets/2021-2022-season-events/luther-hughes-cannonball-coltrane-project.html

Southern California-based Luther Hughes and the Cannonball-Coltrane Project is a jazz quintet formed in June 2002 with the idea of paying tribute to a 1959 Cannonball Adderley-John Coltrane landmark album, Cannonball Adderley Quintet in Chicago. The group continues to pay tribute to these jazz giants with arrangements and original compositions inspired by Cannonball and Coltrane. In addition to their many favorable reviews in the media, Luther Hughes and the Cannonball-Coltrane Project has received accolades from their musical peers, including Howard Rumsey, Red Holloway, Horace Silver, Mundell Lowe, and Roy McCurdy, who was Cannonball's drummer for 11 years.

Jeeyoon Kim, piano will perform Together Again on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 3pm PDT (6pm EST).

RSVP HERE: https://www.thebarclay.org/buy-tickets/2021-2022-season-events/jeeyoon-kim-piano.html

Classical pianist Jeeyoon Kim delights audiences with innovative concert experiences imbued with a sparkling combination of sensitive artistry, broad emotional range, and impeccable technique. A native of South Korea, Kim has inspired a dedicated and passionate fan base by defying conventional wisdom and expanding on the traditional classical concert experience. Her 2016 debut album, 10 More Minutes, featured a conversation with the audience from onstage. For her next act, Jeeyoon collaborated with New York-based visual artist, Moonsub Shin, to create a multimedia masterpiece, Over. Above. Beyond.

Jeeyoon began studying piano when she was just four years old, and her love of music and the piano propelled her through her undergraduate studies in piano performance in her native Korea. After moving to the U.S., she graduated with distinction on full scholarship from Indiana University's renowned Jacob School of Music with a master's degree and a doctorate degree in piano performance.

She is an art activist, educator, podcaster, author, and award-winning performer. Today, between performances at venues including Carnegie Hall, the Chamber Music Society in San Francisco, and the Stradivari Society in Chicago, Jeeyoon remains focused on finding new ways with which to connect with audiences, bringing a fresh perspective to the classical piano repertoire.