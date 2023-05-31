Twin Flames Cosmic Variety Pride Show to Support Maebe A. Girl's Campaign for Congress

The show is celebrating pride this Sunday, 6/4 at 8:30pm at Bar Lubitsch in West Hollywood.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Photo 2 Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Bowl
Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert Photo 3 Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert
Photos: First Look at Peppermint, Daya Curley, Sarah Stiles & More in A TRANSPARENT MUSICA Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Peppermint, Curley, Stiles & More in A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL

Photos: First Look at Peppermint, Daya Curley, Sarah Stiles & More in A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Center Theater Group

TV/film actor Geri Courtney-Austien (Better Call Saul, Atypical) and comedian/content creator/actor Emily Maverick (Nonsemble, Laugh Riot Grrrl) are the creators and ringleaders of the cosmic comedy variety show, Twin Flames. The show is celebrating pride this Sunday, 6/4 at 8:30pm at Bar Lubitsch in West Hollywood. This month’s show is thrilled to support Maebe A. Girl's campaign for congress and to have her perform drag in the show.

 

Maebe is Redefining the House! Maebe is a 3-time, transgender congressional candidate running in CA-30 which includes parts of Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Burbank, and Glendale. She made history in 2022 when she became the first trans, non-binary person to ever advance to a general election for US Congress. Maebe is also the first drag queen to ever be elected to any public office in the US, and is running on an intersectional, humanitarian platform that includes universal healthcare, housing for all, education for all, environmental justice, racial justice, LGBTQIA+ rights, and reproductive rights. If elected to Congress, she would be the first transgender person federally elected to Congress in US history. 

 

Twin Flames is a show committed to uplifting artists from all different platforms to entertain audiences in an immersive and exciting way. It's a variety show like you've never seen before - drag, music, magic, clown, poetry and more, all to support different local organizations each month! This month’s ensemble cast features Annie Paradis, Kay Bebe Queue, Dana Pleasant, Les Grand Boufs, Morthyn Roc, Kami Dimitrova, and Medusa. Catch the show the first Sunday of every month at 8:30pm at Bar Lubitsch. 

 

This is a donation based show and seats can be reserved by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/twin-flames-cosmic-comedy-variety-show-tickets-642398951557 . Bar Lubitsch is located at 7702 Santa Monica Blvd in West Hollywood, 90046. 

 

 

Geri Courtney-Austein is an LA-based actor and creator. TV credits include Better Call Saul (AMC), Atypical (Netflix), Scream Queens (Fox) and This Close (Sundance Now). You can catch her in the world premiere of Scream Therapy at the Dances with Films festival this June, as the lead in the internationally released animated film, The Little Sorcerer, and in the critically acclaimed film, Hard Luck Love Song. 

 

Emily Maverick Shankman is an LA-based comedian, actor, and content creator. Her film, “Emily, I Love You,” won first place in the LabFest, a short film competition judged by a team of TV writers, producers, and actors, including Mindy Sterling, Bob Koherr, Rick Ferrari, Tracy Poust, and Bobby Roth. She’s touring her dramedic solo show this summer, and performs standup, characters, and clown all across LA, including this year’s Hollywood Fringe.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

​GUARDIANS OF WONDER To Make Hollywood Fringe Festival Photo
​GUARDIANS OF WONDER To Make Hollywood Fringe Festival

The Guardians of Wonder is where Art and Pop Culture come together, giving birth to a new entertainment scene for fans of Japanese pop culture. The show incorporates anime, manga, video games, and special effects. The cast consists of five Japanese young women dressed in various costumes.

LMUs Shakespeare On The Bluff Summer Festival Presents THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR And MACB Photo
LMU's Shakespeare On The Bluff Summer Festival Presents THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR And MACBETH

Loyola Marymount University's popular Shakespeare on the Bluff festival returns this summer with performances of 'The Merry Wives of Windsor' on June 22-24 and 'Macbeth' on July 20-22.

FATHER FIGURES Starring Steven Hauck & Matthew Delamater Selected For LAs Dances With Photo
FATHER FIGURES Starring Steven Hauck & Matthew Delamater Selected For LA's Dances With Films Festival

'Father Figures,' a short film written and directed by Alessandro Chille, has been officilly selected in the Fusion category for the prestigious Dances With Films festival.

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles Sets 16th Season of Summer Performances in MacArthur Park Photo
Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles Sets 16th Season of Summer Performances in MacArthur Park

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles (Levitt LA) has announced its 16th season of summer performances in MacArthur Park. Levitt LA's summer long coming of age party continues to reflect the cultural mosaic of Los Angeles with an outstanding lineup while enjoying an iconic LA outdoor setting in historic MacArthur Park.


More Hot Stories For You

​GUARDIANS OF WONDER To Make Hollywood Fringe Festival​GUARDIANS OF WONDER To Make Hollywood Fringe Festival
MUSI-CAL Comes To The Bourbon Room, Monday, June 5MUSI-CAL Comes To The Bourbon Room, Monday, June 5
LMU's Shakespeare On The Bluff Summer Festival Presents THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR And MACBETHLMU's Shakespeare On The Bluff Summer Festival Presents THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR And MACBETH
LES MILLENNIABLES To Play Los Angeles Engagement Before Edinburgh Fringe DebutLES MILLENNIABLES To Play Los Angeles Engagement Before Edinburgh Fringe Debut

Videos

Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Video
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award Video
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gunhild Carling Big Band
Catalina Jazz Supper Club (6/14-6/14)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Why Worry? Jews R 2 Much Fun!
Santa Monica Playhouse (4/15-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# My Dead Dad
Hudson Guild Theatre (6/01-6/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cabaret
Altadena Music Theatre (5/25-6/04)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frequency Vol. 2 SIRENS
Athletic Garage Dance Center (6/02-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lady's Not for Burning
Worldstage Theatre & Co (6/02-6/24)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CHRISTIANE NOLL LIVE!
Coachella Valley Repertory (6/22-6/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matinicus: The Story of Abigail Burgess
Chance Theater (5/05-6/04)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You