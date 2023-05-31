Twin Flames Cosmic Variety Pride Show to Support Maebe A. Girl's Campaign for Congress

TV/film actor Geri Courtney-Austien (Better Call Saul, Atypical) and comedian/content creator/actor Emily Maverick (Nonsemble, Laugh Riot Grrrl) are the creators and ringleaders of the cosmic comedy variety show, Twin Flames. The show is celebrating pride this Sunday, 6/4 at 8:30pm at Bar Lubitsch in West Hollywood. This month’s show is thrilled to support Maebe A. Girl's campaign for congress and to have her perform drag in the show.

Maebe is Redefining the House! Maebe is a 3-time, transgender congressional candidate running in CA-30 which includes parts of Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Burbank, and Glendale. She made history in 2022 when she became the first trans, non-binary person to ever advance to a general election for US Congress. Maebe is also the first drag queen to ever be elected to any public office in the US, and is running on an intersectional, humanitarian platform that includes universal healthcare, housing for all, education for all, environmental justice, racial justice, LGBTQIA+ rights, and reproductive rights. If elected to Congress, she would be the first transgender person federally elected to Congress in US history.

Twin Flames is a show committed to uplifting artists from all different platforms to entertain audiences in an immersive and exciting way. It's a variety show like you've never seen before - drag, music, magic, clown, poetry and more, all to support different local organizations each month! This month’s ensemble cast features Annie Paradis, Kay Bebe Queue, Dana Pleasant, Les Grand Boufs, Morthyn Roc, Kami Dimitrova, and Medusa. Catch the show the first Sunday of every month at 8:30pm at Bar Lubitsch.

This is a donation based show and seats can be reserved by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/twin-flames-cosmic-comedy-variety-show-tickets-642398951557 . Bar Lubitsch is located at 7702 Santa Monica Blvd in West Hollywood, 90046.

Geri Courtney-Austein is an LA-based actor and creator. TV credits include Better Call Saul (AMC), Atypical (Netflix), Scream Queens (Fox) and This Close (Sundance Now). You can catch her in the world premiere of Scream Therapy at the Dances with Films festival this June, as the lead in the internationally released animated film, The Little Sorcerer, and in the critically acclaimed film, Hard Luck Love Song.

Emily Maverick Shankman is an LA-based comedian, actor, and content creator. Her film, “Emily, I Love You,” won first place in the LabFest, a short film competition judged by a team of TV writers, producers, and actors, including Mindy Sterling, Bob Koherr, Rick Ferrari, Tracy Poust, and Bobby Roth. She’s touring her dramedic solo show this summer, and performs standup, characters, and clown all across LA, including this year’s Hollywood Fringe.