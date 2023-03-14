Turkish Consul General of Los Angeles, Sinan Kuzam, To Participate in Free Pre-Passover Shared Heritage Service

Rabbi David Baron announced that the Beverly Hills Temple of the Arts at the Saban Theatre will present a Pre-Passover Shared Heritage of Freedom Shabbat Service featuring Special Guests, the Apage International and Global Choir under the direction of Marianne Lewis and Sinan Kuzam, Consul General of Türkiye in Los Angeles. Members of the Turkish American community and the general public at large are invited to attend this Free of Charge event which will be held at the Beverly Hills Temple of the Arts at the Saban Theater, 8440 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.



Rabbi Baron said, "We are family and we must come together especially in times of crisis. I am honored to have Sinan Kuzam, Consul General of Türkiye in Los Angeles and the Turkish American community join us. He will speak on the devastating impact of the recent earthquakes in his country and neighboring Syria where tens of thousands were lost in the massive devastation. The Consul General will light a memorial candle in their memory, as prayers of comfort are offered. Our musical guests, sharing the precious legacy of freedom in song, will be the 30-member Agape International and Global Choir, and five-piece band, under the direction of Marianne Lewis performing Gospel and spiritual music. The temple's musical staff, including Music Director Sharon Farber and Cantors, Ilysia J. Pierce and Nathan Lam, will also be service participants."



Following the 75-minute Shabbat service, there will be reception held in the lobby of the Saban Theatre, which will be catered by Richard, Gloria and Beverly Pink of Pink's Hot Dogs, made possible through Jeffrey and Gayle Rosenthal. Coffee, Tea and Cake will be provided courtesy of Shallom and Jilla Berkman of Urth Cafeé



Mr. Sinan Kuzum, Consul General of Türkiye in Los Angles, joined the Foreign Service in 2005 and posted to Sana'a, Yemen in 2008. On December 15, 2021, he has assumed his duties as the Consul-General in Los Angeles.



Now celebrating its 30th Anniversary, the Beverly Hills Temple of the Arts at the Saban Theatre, founded by Rabbi David Baron, is the largest arts and entertainment synagogue in the United States and owns the historic Saban Theatre located at 8440 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, CA 90211. For further information about this event and the temple, please call 323-658-9100 and visit www.bhtota.org