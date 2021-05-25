Trio Barclay Announced At Irvine Barclay Theatre

Trio Barclay comes to Irvine Barclay Theatre, Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 5pm. Buy event: https://www.thebarclay.org/buy-tickets/2020-2021-season-events/trio-barclay.html

Trio Barclay, comprised of violinist Dennis Kim, cellist Jonah Kim, and pianist Sean Kennard is an ensemble of big musical personalities who have joined together to create a dynamic and exciting musical experience for themselves and for audiences.

The trio's founding in 2021 is the culmination of years of collaboration between its members. Dennis and Jonah have appeared frequently at Festival Mozaic and at the Interlochen Arts Academy. Jonah and Sean have played as recital partners for years, recently releasing a duo album on the Delos label.

All three members appear together regularly on the Celtic to Classical summer concert series in Delaware, where they perform new works and push stylistic boundaries. Bound together by friendship and mutual respect, Trio Barclay is on a mission to take piano trio music to new heights, offering definitive and unforgettable performances of works ranging from the early 18th century to the music of our day.