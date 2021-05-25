Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Trio Barclay Announced At Irvine Barclay Theatre

The trio's founding in 2021 is the culmination of years of collaboration between its members.

May. 25, 2021  

Trio Barclay Announced At Irvine Barclay Theatre

Trio Barclay comes to Irvine Barclay Theatre, Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 5pm. Buy event: https://www.thebarclay.org/buy-tickets/2020-2021-season-events/trio-barclay.html

Trio Barclay, comprised of violinist Dennis Kim, cellist Jonah Kim, and pianist Sean Kennard is an ensemble of big musical personalities who have joined together to create a dynamic and exciting musical experience for themselves and for audiences.

The trio's founding in 2021 is the culmination of years of collaboration between its members. Dennis and Jonah have appeared frequently at Festival Mozaic and at the Interlochen Arts Academy. Jonah and Sean have played as recital partners for years, recently releasing a duo album on the Delos label.

All three members appear together regularly on the Celtic to Classical summer concert series in Delaware, where they perform new works and push stylistic boundaries. Bound together by friendship and mutual respect, Trio Barclay is on a mission to take piano trio music to new heights, offering definitive and unforgettable performances of works ranging from the early 18th century to the music of our day.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Mariah Rose Faith
Mariah Rose Faith
Jack Sippel
Jack Sippel
Max von Essen
Max von Essen

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories
Violinist Nathan Cole Launches Second Round of The Violympics in Partnership with Curtis I Photo

Violinist Nathan Cole Launches Second Round of The Violympics in Partnership with Curtis Institute of Music

SUPER GAY CABARET Opens June 11 at Ophelias Jump Photo

SUPER GAY CABARET Opens June 11 at Ophelia's Jump

BWW Review: THE DOOR YOU NEVER SAW BEFORE - A CHOOSICAL MUSICAL at The Geffen Stayhouse Photo

BWW Review: THE DOOR YOU NEVER SAW BEFORE - A CHOOSICAL MUSICAL at The Geffen Stayhouse

New Immersive Performance Uses Theater To Influence Policy Making Photo

New Immersive Performance Uses Theater To Influence Policy Making


More Hot Stories For You

  • Violinist Nathan Cole Launches Second Round of The Violympics in Partnership with Curtis Institute of Music
  • SUPER GAY CABARET Opens June 11 at Ophelia's Jump
  • Skylight LIVE Presents RELEASED, NOT FREE Through May 30
  • New Immersive Performance Uses Theater To Influence Policy Making