Torrance Theatre Company Closes Season With THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

Torrance Theatre Company closed the 2021-202 season with The Legend of Georgia McBride written by acclaimed and award-winning playwright Matthew Lopez. The show runs Thursday- Sunday, now through June 12, 2022. The performances run Thursdays at 7 pm (followed by Q&A), Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sundays are 2 pm.

General admission tickets are $30, and are available at www.torrancetheatrecomany.com, and via phone at (424)243-6882.

The Legend of Georgia McBride premiered in Denver in 2014, eventually making a big splash off-Broadway in 2015, and landing in L.A. at The Geffen Playhouse in 2017. Matthew Lopez's campy romp has been charming audiences across the country ever since. Matthew Lopez is probably best known for his award-winning play The Inheritance, which won the Tony for Best Play among many other awards and accolades. He also penned Somewhere, Reverberation, and The Whipping Man

Casey (Michael Mullen), a young Elvis Presley impersonator barely making a living, finds a path to prosperity by becoming a lip-syncing drag queen. He's young, he's broke, his landlord's (Daniel Koh) knocking at the door, and he's just found out his wife (Michelle Bonebright-Carter) is pregnant. To make matters even more desperate, Casey is fired from his gig as an Elvis impersonator in a run-down, small-town Florida bar. When the bar owner (Matt Garber) brings in two larger-than-life drag queens (Garrett Engle, Daniel Scipio), to replace his act, Casey finds that he has a whole lot to learn about show business-and himself. The show is directed by Glenn Kelman, lighting design is by Steve Giltner, costume design by Bradley Allen Lock, scenic design by Cary Jordahl, wigs by Michael Aldapa, and Garrett Engle.