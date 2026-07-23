YOUNG ARTIST PROJECT to Feature Largest cast in 17-year history of the annual event

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Each year, nearly 200 young, creative, multi-faceted performers apply to be considered for The Young Artist Project, an event held annually each August at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. Those selected are given access to a 5,000 sq ft rehearsal space, the 1,300-seat theatre, access to thousands of costumes, sets and props, and the financial and creative support of a production company, and an artistic mentor.

The participants are still young, between the ages of 18-23, but each have the experience of a seasoned veteran. They have just 14 days to create and complete a polished, finished, professional production that is then presented as the final production in the 25/26 Phantom Projects Theatre Group Season, on August 6, at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. For tickets call La Mirada Theatre's Box Office at 714.944.9801 or visit PhantomProjects.com/YoungArtistProject

"You explain it to someone, and they would be like 'are you nuts!?!.' And to that we would respond: 'Yes, we are!' Because all of these things, the sleepless nights and endless hours that sound so awful, have been the best two weeks, ever," commented a past participant.

This year will not only mark the biggest cast, with 15 selected, but the cast with the most miles traveled, with one member from Costa Rica and another, Italy. While others flew in from Colorado, Arizona, and New York to participate.

Prior to the first rehearsal, the participants had never met. Despite this, they must form a bond quickly as they are tasked with creating everything from scratch. They are not allowed to introduce anything that isn't original. Every note, every word, every piece of music, every bit of dance is born during this process. They must not only create it, but learn it, so that it can then be performed flawlessly.

"Our audience must say, 'Wow, what an incredible show, and I can't believe they created this in 14 days'," notes Director Steve Cisnreos, "It's unacceptable if they walk out saying, 'what did you expect, they only had 14 days.'"

The Young Artist Project is the brainchild of Steve Cisneros, Phantom Projects Founder and Artistic Director, who launched the program in 2007 as part of his company's 10th Anniversary. "Individually, it's clear we have talented participants. But we never know if there will be good creative chemistry in the group," said Cisneros, who gives final say on the project outcome. "But at the first meeting the cast immediately began bouncing ideas around and we all became enthusiastic about the possibilities. I think audiences are going to experience something that is both innovative and meaningful."

This doesn't mean the show will go on. True to the professional environment the young artists are engulfed in, the producer has final say. Cisneros continues, "I view what they have at 4:00am, at the ½ way mark of the process, and if it's not good enough for our stage, I make them start over."

This of course means the group must create a whole new show in just 7 days. The artists are ultimately then prepared for similar creative environments such as Saturday Night Live, or South Park, both which are known for their 1-week turnaround and high-pressure environments.

The participating artists for 2026, Giulia Abbondanza (21, Celle Ligure, Italy, Less Strassburg Institute), Mya Elizabeth Alvarado (23, Fontana, CA, Cal Poly Pomona) Cadence Barnett (23, Riverside, California Baptist University), Camille Dawn Beeson (22, Tuscon, AZ, Concordia University), Aisling de Villa (19, Los Angeles, CA, Pace University), Via Forman (23, Los Angeles, CA), Ella Faye Gibbs (22, Upstate New York, Occidental College), Aerowyn Jones (18, Eastvale, CA, Cal State Fullerton), Kaylin Kenders (22, Chicago, IL, BIOLA University), Hannah Kobayashi (22, Hermosa Beach, CA Syracuse University), Emily Loaiza (20, San Carlos, Costa Rica, Lee Strassburg Institute), Eliseo Francisco Payan (22, Downey, CA Cal State Long Beach), Ian Pirotto (21, Torrance, CA, UCLA), Brandon Swartz (21, Denver, CO), and Giovana Grace Watson (23, Villa Park, CA The Catholic University of America).

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