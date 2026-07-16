Mixed eMotion Theatrix Reveals Casts for THE SHADOW and More

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Los Angeles based Dance/Theater company, Mixed eMotion Theatrix has revealed its line-up of upcoming projects. First up will be a fully staged developmental production of a brand new musical, the two-time Jim Henson Foundation grant awardee, Hans Christian Andersen’s The Shadow. Performances are August 22 & 23 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. Next, the company will be performing at Greystone Mansion for their return engagement September 16 - 19 of their critically acclaimed, site-specific, Gatsby Redux. Then, they head up North to Toronto, Canada to perform Gatsby Redux on September 26 & 27 where they will also be creating a new production of So Now You Know which will combine members of the Mixed eMotion Theatrix with the community of Toronto! This entirely unique dance/theatre experience will be presented on October 3. All three MeMT shows are created by award-winning director & choreographer Janet Roston.

About Hans Christian Andersen’s The Shadow

In this developmental production of a brand new musical, the two-time Jim Henson Foundation grant awardee, Hans Christian Andersen’s The Shadow, uses music, vocals, dance, projections, puppetry and shadow play to tell Andersen’s story and then sets it on its head to present a new uplifting fairy tale of discovery, adventure and the positive nature of man. The first act is the original Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, dark and mysterious, telling the tale of "A Shadow" that takes over a man’s life.

The second act, their original addition, continues where the story left off, sending "The Shadow" on an epic journey to appreciate man’s inherent goodness, discover his own self-worth and find, ultimately, redemption.

The production’s use of multiple theatrical elements is a reflection of Mixed eMotion Theatrix’s dedication to telling stories through hybrid theater work, imaginatively integrating movement, music, media and old school theatricality, such as puppetry, to create gorgeous, fun and enlightening live theater experiences.

About Gatsby Redux

Gatsby Redux was originally commissioned by the Los Angeles Music Center and performed in the Blue Ribbon Garden of Disney Concert Hall. Since performing the piece at Greystone in 2022, 2024, and 2025, Mixed eMotion Theatrix has toured it nationally and internationally, bringing the production to historic estates, train depots, and more. Stage and Cinema said, “Ms. Roston is one of L.A.’s top choreographers. Her Gatsby Redux transports the audience to the ’20s with touching, wry and animated movement. Roston makes full use of all the gardens with large and small group choreography to create both intimate and large-scale moments.”

About So Now You Know

So Now You Know, Personal Stories in Motion – The Toronto Community, brings together members of the Toronto community to tell their personal stories of individual discovery in word and movement. These true tales of love, life, childhood and family are entertaining, uplifting and often hilarious.

Artistic Director Janet Roston, Associate Choreographer Kate Coleman and Storytelling Coach Ryan Bergmann of Mixed eMotion Theatrix will be workshopping with this special group of local community members to create a unique performance with, and for, Toronto. A special, one-of-a-kind show is touching and unifying. The performance coincides with the all-night Toronto Arts Festival, Nuit Blanche.

Janet Roston (Director/Choreographer) is an award-winning director/choreographer working in theater, concert dance, and many forms of media. She was the director/choreographer and co-creator of Anaïs Nin: Unbound, which tells the story of famed diarist Anaïs Nin, a MeMT production. The production premiered at the Greenway Court Theatre; other performances include the New Vic in Santa Barbara and the Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University. It was part of the Festival Off d’Avignon in France and opened the International Theater Festival in Casablanca, Morocco, as well as performing in Paris at La Nouvelle Eve in March 2018.

As director/choreographer of theater, her work includes Midsummer Night for the Tennessee Shakespeare Company, Striking 12 (Laguna Playhouse), Tonya and Nancy, The Rock Opera (ART, Boston), CarnEvil (Sacred Fools Theater), shAme (King King Nightclub), So Now You Know (Highways, Wallis), and The Wanting (Highways). Janet created choreography for the hit production The Boy From Oz (Celebration Theatre), for which she received her second Ovation Award (LA’s top theater award) as well as the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award (LADCC). Janet created choreography for The Color Purple (Celebration Theatre) and was awarded the Ovation, NAACP, and LADCC Awards. Additional choreography includes Once On This Island (International City Theater, NAACP nomination), Avenue X (Odyssey Theater, Ovation Award nomination), and Failure, A Love Story (Coeurage Theater, Ovation nomination). Failure was presented at the Kirk Douglas Theatre as part of Center Theatre Group’s "Block Party." Her contemporary choreography has been presented at London’s Royal Academy of Music and in Cannes, France. Her work was awarded at the Palm Desert Choreography Festival and selected for the Los Angeles Dance Festival and Pasadena Dance Festival. She has received two American Choreography Awards, is a proud alumna of the Directors Lab, and a member of the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers.

Schedule and Pricing

Hans Christian Andersen’s The Shadow will perform Saturday, August 22 & Sunday, August 23 at 2:00 p.m. at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd. in La Mirada. Tickets are free and available at lamiradatheatre.com.

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