Tiler Peck, Tyler Donatelli and More to Star in THE NUTCRACKER at Festival Ballet Theatre
Peck and Donatelli, along with Jeraldine Mendoza and Sophia Koo will alternate as the Sugar Plum Fairy.
Festival Ballet Theatre will present the return of The Nutcracker to the Irvine Barclay Theatre. The family-friendly, traditional Nutcracker, which has delighted audiences for nearly 40 years, opens December 5 with 14 matinee and evening performances through December 24.
Festival Ballet Theatre welcomes world-class ballet stars as guest artists in the roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier. This year, the enchanted Sugar Plum Fairy will be danced by Tiler Peck (New York City Ballet), Tyler Donatelli (Houston Ballet), Jeraldine Mendoza (Joffrey Ballet) and Sophia Koo (Birmingham Royal Ballet). The handsome Cavalier will be danced by Roman Mejia (New York City Ballet), Angelo Greco (Houston Ballet), Dylan Gutierrez (Joffrey Ballet) and Noah Campbell (Birmingham Royal Ballet). Guest artists for the December 5-6 performances will be announced.
Festival Ballet Theatre's dazzling The Nutcracker, choreographed and directed by Rizkalla, brings fresh vibrancy to the full-length traditional production. Audience members of all ages will be swept away on a magical journey with Clara, the Sugar Plum Fairy and a dazzling ensemble of dancing toys, mischievous mice, sparkling snowflakes and waltzing flowers. The production sparkles with magnificent, colorful sets and opulent costumes by award-winning designers Simon Pastukh and Galina Solovyeva.
All 14 full-length performances will take place at the jewel-box Irvine Barclay Theatre, one of Orange County's premier entertainment venues, located at 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, CA 92612.
GUEST ARTISTS AND PERFORMANCE DATES
Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 2:00 pm
Sunday, December 6, 2026 at 1:00 pm
Jeraldine Mendoza - Joffrey Ballet
Dylan Gutierrez - Joffrey Ballet
Saturday, December 12, 2026 at 1:00 pm
Saturday, December 12, 2026 at 6:00 pm
Sunday, December 13, 2026 at 1:00 pm
Sunday, December 13, 2026 at 6:00 pm
Tyler Donatelli - Houston Ballet
Angelo Greco – Houston Ballet
Saturday, December 19, 2026 at 1:00 pm
Saturday, December 19, 2026 at 6:00 pm
Sunday, December 20, 2026 at 1:00 pm
Sunday, December 20, 2026 at 6:00 pm
Tiler Peck - New York City Ballet
Roman Mejia - New York City Ballet
Monday, December 21, 2026 at 6:00 pm
Tuesday, December 22, 2026 at 2:00 pm
Sophia Koo – Royal Birmingham Ballet
Noah Campbell – Royal Birmingham Ballet
Wednesday, December 23, 2026 at 2:00 pm
Thursday, December 24, 2026 at 11:00 am
Please note: Guest artists are subject to change.
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