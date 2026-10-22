Tiler Peck, Tyler Donatelli and More to Star in THE NUTCRACKER at Festival Ballet Theatre

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Festival Ballet Theatre will present the return of The Nutcracker to the Irvine Barclay Theatre. The family-friendly, traditional Nutcracker, which has delighted audiences for nearly 40 years, opens December 5 with 14 matinee and evening performances through December 24.

Festival Ballet Theatre welcomes world-class ballet stars as guest artists in the roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier. This year, the enchanted Sugar Plum Fairy will be danced by Tiler Peck (New York City Ballet), Tyler Donatelli (Houston Ballet), Jeraldine Mendoza (Joffrey Ballet) and Sophia Koo (Birmingham Royal Ballet). The handsome Cavalier will be danced by Roman Mejia (New York City Ballet), Angelo Greco (Houston Ballet), Dylan Gutierrez (Joffrey Ballet) and Noah Campbell (Birmingham Royal Ballet). Guest artists for the December 5-6 performances will be announced.

Festival Ballet Theatre's dazzling The Nutcracker, choreographed and directed by Rizkalla, brings fresh vibrancy to the full-length traditional production. Audience members of all ages will be swept away on a magical journey with Clara, the Sugar Plum Fairy and a dazzling ensemble of dancing toys, mischievous mice, sparkling snowflakes and waltzing flowers. The production sparkles with magnificent, colorful sets and opulent costumes by award-winning designers Simon Pastukh and Galina Solovyeva.

All 14 full-length performances will take place at the jewel-box Irvine Barclay Theatre, one of Orange County's premier entertainment venues, located at 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, CA 92612.

GUEST ARTISTS AND PERFORMANCE DATES

Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 2:00 pm

Sunday, December 6, 2026 at 1:00 pm

Jeraldine Mendoza - Joffrey Ballet

Dylan Gutierrez - Joffrey Ballet

Saturday, December 12, 2026 at 1:00 pm

Saturday, December 12, 2026 at 6:00 pm

Sunday, December 13, 2026 at 1:00 pm

Sunday, December 13, 2026 at 6:00 pm

Tyler Donatelli - Houston Ballet

Angelo Greco – Houston Ballet

Saturday, December 19, 2026 at 1:00 pm

Saturday, December 19, 2026 at 6:00 pm

Sunday, December 20, 2026 at 1:00 pm

Sunday, December 20, 2026 at 6:00 pm

Tiler Peck - New York City Ballet

Roman Mejia - New York City Ballet

Monday, December 21, 2026 at 6:00 pm

Tuesday, December 22, 2026 at 2:00 pm

Sophia Koo – Royal Birmingham Ballet

Noah Campbell – Royal Birmingham Ballet

Wednesday, December 23, 2026 at 2:00 pm

Thursday, December 24, 2026 at 11:00 am

Please note: Guest artists are subject to change.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 02 Hrs 06 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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