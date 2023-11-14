Tickets to Comedian Kate Berlant's KATE at Pasadena Playhouse on Sale Now

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

The production will run January 17 through February 11.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for KATE, comedian Kate Berlant's hit show direct from New York, from January 17 through February 11, 2024 at Pasadena Playhouse.  Tickets are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101. KATE is directed by Bo Burnham.
 
In her widely celebrated one-woman show, revered comedian Kate Berlant explores the events of her life that have brought her to this moment. Embodying many characters in this tour de force performance, she expertly morphs before our eyes and exposes a truth she has, until now, kept hidden. 
 
The New Yorker says “Berlant, who has a Lucille Ball-level prowess for physical comedy, plays the show's multiple characters, as well as multiple versions of herself: the starry-eyed ingénue, the tyrannical diva, the Warholian performance artist, and, truest to life, the super-talented entertainer who has yet to find her breakout role.”
 
Named a New York Times Critic's Pick and one of the “Best of the Year” by the New York
Times, Vanity Fair, Variety, Theatrely and more, The Guardian says KATE is “the one-woman show to end all one-woman shows.”  
 
Kate Berlant is an Emmy nominated comedian, actress and writer. She most recently concluded her first sold out London and second sold out New York run of KATE, her one-woman off-Broadway play, to a rapturous response, “the New York City Show to See” (Vulture). Her comedy special Cinnamon in the Wind(directed by Bo Burnham) is now streaming on Hulu. In addition, her A24/Peacock sketch comedy special Would It Kill You to Laugh?, created with her collaborator John Early, has been nominated for both a Critic's Choice and Primetime Emmy award. Kate's film credits include Kristoffer Borgli's Dream Scenario, Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Boots Riley's Sorry to Bother You. She can currently be seen on the Amazon series A League of Their Own, starring alongside Abbi Jacobsen and Nick Offerman; her additional television credits include Search Party, The Other Two, Transparent, and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, as well as her celebrated episode of Netflix's The Characters. She was named a Just for Laughs "New Face of Comedy'' and a Variety "Ten to Watch.”
 

ABOUT PASADENA PLAYHOUSE

Pasadena Playhouse, the official State Theater of California and recipient of the 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award, is one of the most prolific theaters in the country. The Playhouse has staged thousands of original productions since its founding in 1917 including premieres of works by Tennessee Williams, Eugene O'Neill, Suzan Lori Parks and hundreds more. For decades, its pioneering School for Theater Arts was a training ground for actors and theatermakers who went on to make significant contributions to the entertainment industry. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman since 2016,  Pasadena Playhouse's productions and community programs are centered on its founding idea of being a living force in its community, making theater for everyone.

Recommended For You