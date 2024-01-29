Tickets On Sale Now To See Disney And Pixar's TURNING RED At The El Capitan Theatre

Unleash the beast as Disney and Pixar's “Turning Red” returns to the El Capitan Theatre February 9 - 25! Tickets for this special theatrical engagement, including a fan event screening and dinner and a movie are on sale now!



The fan event screening will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, February 9. Each attendee will receive popcorn, a beverage, and an event credential with their ticket. Tickets are $22.



Guests also have the opportunity to purchase tickets to a Stu-PANDA-ous Valentine's or Galentine's Dinner and a movie! $65 Package includes Dinner at Miceli's Italian Restaurant and a reserved ticket to “Turning Red” at 7:00pm on select dates. Advanced reservations are required by calling 1-800-DISNEY-6 (347-6396).



Daily showtimes for “Turning Red” Monday through Thursday are 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm. Daily showtimes Friday through Sunday are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.



Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets for showtimes are $12 for guests of all ages.



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2288980®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FElCapitanTheatre.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/safetyinformation/



“Turning Red” introduces Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren't enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda!



The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after it's restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture.