Tickets On Sale Now To See Disney And Pixar's TURNING RED At The El Capitan Theatre

Tickets for this special theatrical engagement, including a fan event screening and dinner and a movie are on sale now!

By: Jan. 29, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 3 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Video: Cast & Creative Of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Walks Opening Night Red Carpet Photo 4 Video: Cast & Creative Of MYSTIC PIZZA Walks Opening Night Red Carpet

Tickets On Sale Now To See Disney And Pixar's TURNING RED At The El Capitan Theatre

Unleash the beast as Disney and Pixar's “Turning Red” returns to the El Capitan Theatre February 9 - 25! Tickets for this special theatrical engagement, including a fan event screening and dinner and a movie are on sale now!
 
The fan event screening will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, February 9. Each attendee will receive popcorn, a beverage, and an event credential with their ticket. Tickets are $22.
 
Guests also have the opportunity to purchase tickets to a Stu-PANDA-ous Valentine's or Galentine's Dinner and a movie! $65 Package includes Dinner at Miceli's Italian Restaurant and a reserved ticket to “Turning Red” at 7:00pm on select dates. Advanced reservations are required by calling 1-800-DISNEY-6 (347-6396).
 
Daily showtimes for “Turning Red” Monday through Thursday are 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm. Daily showtimes Friday through Sunday are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.
 
Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets for showtimes are $12 for guests of all ages.
 
The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2288980®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FElCapitanTheatre.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/safetyinformation/
 
“Turning Red” introduces Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren't enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda!

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after it's restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. 




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Heather Tysons TITLE PENDING To be Presented at The Whitefire Theatres Solofest Photo
Heather Tyson's TITLE PENDING To be Presented at The Whitefire Theatre's Solofest

Captivating solo show, TITLE PENDING, comes to Whitefire Theatre's Solofest stage.

2
Photos: Selcouth Dance Theater Company Presents MARK From Choreographer Marianna Varviani Photo
Photos: Selcouth Dance Theater Company Presents MARK From Choreographer Marianna Varviani

Selcouth Dance Theater Company is presenting 'MARK' from choreographer Marianna Varviani.  See photos!

3
Conundrum Theatre Company to Present URINETOWN in March Photo
Conundrum Theatre Company to Present URINETOWN in March

Burbank's Conundrum Theatre Company presents the hilarious, satirical musical Urinetown.

4
Holocaust Museum LA to Present TO PAINT IS TO LIVE: ART & RESISTANCE IN THERESISNSTADT Photo
Holocaust Museum LA to Present TO PAINT IS TO LIVE: ART & RESISTANCE IN THERESISNSTADT

Discover the powerful exhibit 'To Paint is to Live: Art & Resistance in Theresienstadt' at the Holocaust Museum LA. Explore the artwork of four artists who captured life in the Theresienstadt ghetto during the Holocaust. Open from Feb. 15 to Nov. 30, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look At BRUSHSTROKE At the Odyssey TheatrePhotos: First Look At BRUSHSTROKE At the Odyssey Theatre
Photos: First Look At AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' At The Laguna PlayhousePhotos: First Look At AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' At The Laguna Playhouse
James Conlon Presents The Music Of William Grant Still And Alexander Zemlinsky, February-March 2024James Conlon Presents The Music Of William Grant Still And Alexander Zemlinsky, February-March 2024
Central Works Season Opens With BOSS MCGREEDY in MarchCentral Works Season Opens With BOSS MCGREEDY in March

Videos

Casey Hushion on Directing MYSTIC PIZZA Video
Casey Hushion on Directing MYSTIC PIZZA
The Cast of POTUS at Geffen Playhouse Share Why You Should See the Show Video
The Cast of POTUS at Geffen Playhouse Share Why You Should See the Show
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks About Their Connection To The Film Video
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks About Their Connection To The Film
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#1 Son in Los Angeles #1 Son
The Lyric Hyperion (1/30-2/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines in Los Angeles Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (2/14-2/14)Tracker
FOOTLOOSE: The Musical in Los Angeles FOOTLOOSE: The Musical
The Colony Theatre (3/01-3/17)Tracker
PSA: PELVIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT in Los Angeles PSA: PELVIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT
The Whitefire Theatre (2/04-2/04)Tracker
Festival of Jewish Playwrights: Ethan Coen, Wendy Wasserstein, and another TBA... in Los Angeles Festival of Jewish Playwrights: Ethan Coen, Wendy Wasserstein, and another TBA...
905 Cole Theatre (2/29-4/07)
The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina in Los Angeles The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/23-6/23)
OTR: Lipstick Lobotomy in Los Angeles OTR: Lipstick Lobotomy
Chance Theater (2/07-2/07)
Alma in Los Angeles Alma
Chance Theater (5/03-5/26)
Hershey Felder, LIVE with NOBLE GENIUS, Chopin & Liszt - THEATRICAL WORLD PREMIERE and concert in Los Angeles Hershey Felder, LIVE with NOBLE GENIUS, Chopin & Liszt - THEATRICAL WORLD PREMIERE and concert
Saban Theatre (2/06-2/06)
Silvana Estrada | Cécile McLorin Salvant in Los Angeles Silvana Estrada | Cécile McLorin Salvant
Walt Disney Concert Hall (5/31-5/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You