Tickets Available For Sierra Madre Playhouse's Lecture Series

Sierra Madre Playhouse's Fall mainstage production is Silent Sky. The play by Lauren Gunderson celebrates the life and career of pioneering female astronomer Henrietta Leavitt (1868-1921). In conjunction with this production, the Playhouse is presenting The Silent Sky Lecture Series, in which distinguished speakers from the worlds of science and academia will provide fascinating historical and scientific insights into Leavitt's work and profoundly impactful discoveries.

Roster of speakers and topics:

Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 5 p.m.

John Mulchaey, director, Carnegie Observatories

The Game-Changer: How Henrietta Leavitt Made Modern Astronomy Possible

Saturday, September 24 at 5 p.m.

Dr. Eun-Joo Ahn, historian, UC Santa Barbara

Women Astronomers at Mount Wilson: the early years

Sunday, October 2 at 5 p.m.

Kit Whitten, archivist and librarian, Carnegie Observatories

Women in the Background: Astronomy History's Deep Field

Saturday, October 8 at 5 p.m.

S. George Djorgovski, Professor of Astronomy and Data Science, and Director of Data Driven Discovery, Caltech

Exploring Space in Cyberspace

Admission to all lectures is free, but a voluntary donation is requested. Reservations (strongly suggested) can be made at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2189858®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsierramadreplayhouse.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling (626) 355-4318.

Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 W. Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024. This is just east of Pasadena. Ample free parking is available in adjacent streets and lots.

Sierra Madre Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization.

The play Silent Sky runs from September 9 through October 9. For more information, and how to get tickets, go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2189858®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsierramadreplayhouse.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call (626) 355-4318.