Tiana Randall-Quant, Daphnie Sicre, and Diana Wyenn Join Ammunition Theatre Company as New Artistic Directors

Learn more about the new appointments here!

By: Jan. 31, 2024

Tiana Randall-Quant, Daphnie Sicre, and Diana Wyenn Join Ammunition Theatre Company as New Artistic Directors

Los Angeles theater artists Tiana Randall-Quant, Daphnie Sicre, and Diana Wyenn have been named the new Artistic Directors of Ammunition Theatre Company. In their new capacity, Randall-Quant, Sicre, and Wyenn will be responsible for continuing the company's mission, directing the artistic focus of the organization, and deepening its impact.

Based in Los Angeles, Ammunition Theater Company was born out of a desire to accelerate representation in the arts, explore the meaning of identity in an ever-changing America, and shift mainstream storytelling toward diverse perspectives. By producing original theatrical works and reimagined classics in a medium that is timeless and impactful, AMMO chooses to celebrate unique stories that inspire our Los Angeles community to do the same.

"We could not be more honored to step into this position at an organization that we truly believe is leading the way in terms of representation and equity in the American Theater," the trio shares. "We look forward to collaboratively leading AMMO, as a three person Artistic Team, and continuing its mission to represent the diversity of Los Angeles on stage and off, and deepening our engagement with the greater Los Angeles community."

Before joining Ammunition Theatre Company, Tiana Randall-Quant co-founded BLKLST, an arts service organization focusing on anti-racism and accountability. She is also a co-drafter of The Los Angeles Anti-Racist Theatre Standards. They are a Los Angeles born and based actor, producer, and educator operating under the title of "Collaborative Storyteller". Her personal and professional interests intersect in the endeavor to dismantle the systemic and cultural barriers that keep QPOC underrepresented and underserved in the entertainment industry.

Dr. Daphnie Sicre served as the Resident Dramaturg for The Robey Theatre from Jan, 2020 to May 2023. Sicre, PhD. (she/ella) is a multi-hyphenated artist. She is a director-dramaturg-scholar-educator who shares a deep passion for Black and Latinx perspectives in theatre. She teaches at Loyola Marymount University and engages in anti-racist and culturally competent theatre practices, while bringing stories from the page to the stage.

Diana Wyenn is the Los Angeles-born and -based co-founder of Plain Wood Productions and a director, choreographer, writer, and interdisciplinary artist working in theater, opera, and film. From productions in 99 seat theaters to sculpture gardens, minivans to opera houses, her decades-long artist practice is a dynamic collection of world premieres, devised and community-engaged work, and advocacy in the realms of equity, environmental and disability justice.

According to founding member and past Artistic Director, Tina Huang, "AMMO is ecstatic to welcome these three powerhouse artists, Diana Wyenn, Dr. Daphnie Sicre and Tiana Randall-Quant to our family. We feel incredibly lucky to have their artistic vision and fresh energy lead and usher AMMO into a new phase. Their individual strengths support one another beautifully and we cannot wait to see where AMMO goes next and what strong community bonds we will build. The stars and our missions have truly aligned; looking ahead to the future."

Founding member and Finance Director Brandon Scott adds, "we, at AMMO, couldn't be more excited to have Diana Wyenn, Dr. Daphnie Sicre, and Tiana Randall-Quant join as Artistic Directors. We are thrilled to collaborate with this dream team, share in their artistic journeys, and continue our mission of making AMMO a vibrant and inclusive community for the arts."

Ammunition Theater Company (AMMO), founded in 2014, is an award-winning Los Angeles-based theater company dedicated to producing work that features underrepresented stories told in innovative ways and supporting underrepresented artists while actively working and creating in the community. AMMO believes that art is activism and this is articulated and activated through its celebrated theater productions, new play development programs, and philanthropic partnerships.

Over the years, AMMO has developed and premiered scores of plays, working with visionary playwrights either on world premiere productions or through its annual writers workshop. AMMO's most recent full production was Revenge Porn by Carla Ching. Other past productions include Bernardo Cubria's Judgment of Fools and The Giant Void in My Soul, Zakkiya Alexander's How to Raise a Freeman, DG Watson's The Tragedy, Malcolm I. Barrett's Brain Problems, and Michael J. Feldman's Fairy Tale Theatre 18 & Over.

Additionally, AMMO volunteers with local non-profits. These yearlong partnerships culminate in collaborative original performances and fundraisers for the organizations. Past partners include My Friends Place, a day center for unhoused youth, POPS the Club, a writing program in Los Angeles high schools supporting youth who are impacted by incarceration, and Wise & Healthy Aging, a senior center with a focus on memory care.

Whether nurturing the artistry of company members or community members, AMMO's work is rooted in community and committed to cultivating and centering voices and stories that have been underrepresented in Los Angeles.

To learn more about AMMO's new artists directors, please visit:

Tiana Randall-Quant's website at https://bio.site/trquant
Dr. Daphnie Sicre's website at https://daphniesicre.com
Diana Wyenn's website at https://dianawyenn.com

To learn more about Ammunition Theatre Company, please visit:
www.ammunitiontheatre.com or follow @ammotheatre on Instagram



