Tia Chucha's Centro Cultural and Bookstore Presents 2019 Annual Fundraising Gala, 'Art & Minds Gathering For Change'

Tía Chucha's Centro Cultural & Bookstore will present "ART & MINDS GATHERING FOR CHANGE," their 2019 Fundraising Gala, to be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 6:00 - 10:00 p.m. at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N. Main Street (between Arcadia Street and Avenida César Chávez), Los Angeles, CA 90012.

Michael Centeno, Executive Director of Tía Chucha's Centro Cultural & Bookstore said: "Our distinguished Gala Honorees at this year's Third Annual Gala include: Sheila Kuehl, Former Actress, Attorney, California State Assemblymember, 41st District, California State Senator, 23rd District and current Los Angeles County Supervisor, 3rd District; Harry Gamboa Jr., Artist, Writer and Educator; Barbara Carrasco, Artist and Activist; and Louie Pérez, Musician, Artist, Writer and Founding Member of the multiple Grammy Award-winning rock band, Los Lobos (The Wolves)."

Sheila Kuehl will be presented with a plaque for her Vision, Courage and Commitment in Advancing the Art of Public Service with Authenticity and Integrity. Harry Gamboa Jr., Barbara Carrasco and Louie Pérez will be presented with plaques for their Vision, Courage and Commitment in Enriching our World Through Artistic Expression. Luis J. Rodríguez, Founder of Tía Chuchas Centro Cultural & Bookstore will present to Louie Pérez, and some comments will be made by John Densmore, Drummer for The Doors. Trini Rodríguez, Co-Founder of Tía Chuchas Centro Cultural will present to Sheila Kuehl. Dr. Denise Sandoval, Professor of Chicana and Chicano Studies at California State University, Northridge will present to Harry Gamboa Jr. and Barbara Carrasco.

The evening will begin with a Cocktail Hour Reception including an Open Bar and Silent Auction overseen by Creative Charity Auctions at 6:00 p.m., followed by Dinner at 7:00 p.m., Award Presentations from 7:30 - 8:30 p.m., followed by Music and Dancing from 8:30 - 10:00 p.m. The Gala will catered by Guayaba Kitchen featuring a delectable plant based menu. During the Reception Son Jarocho live music will be played, and a DJ will play music later in the evening for guests to dance to. Attire is Business Casual.

Gala Event Sponsors include: John Cantu, Los Angeles Mission College, Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, 7th District, Councilwoman Nury Martinez, 6th District, Galpin Honda, Frifth-Smith & Archibald, LLP, Steven Barclay Agency, D.F. Perez Construction Inc., and media sponsor, Brooklyn & Boyle.

Fifty Items will be displayed during the Silent Auction, which will range from music, entertainment, sports, and political pieces, to animation, art, jewelry and handbags, to travel and experience packages.

Auction Items will consist of names such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Prince, Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, The Wizard of Oz, The Dodgers 1981 Infield, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and many others. (Some items are signed, and some are not.) Minimum Bids will range from $185 to $550.

Travel Packages For Two will include Tuscany, London, Mexico, Zulu Nyala Africa Photo Safari, a Two-Girlfriend Wine Tour in Santa Barbara, and several others. (Meals are included in some packages, while airfare is not.) Minimum Bids will range from $700 to $3,700.

Individual Early Bird Gala Tickets are $80 per person until October 19th. Starting October 20th tickets will be $100 per person. Tickets may be purchased by calling Tía Chucha's Centro Cultural & Bookstore at 818-939-3433, by E-mailing info@tiachucha.org, or buying online at www.tiachucha.org/gala

Funds raised at the Gala will support Tía Chucha's Centro Cultural & Bookstore to transform community through ancestral knowledge, the arts, literacy and creative engagement. Ticket purchases and donations are tax-deductible

(Tax ID #47-0919488).



Gala Sponsorship levels which are also available include:

$800 Table: Includes 10 Tickets for a Full Table at the event and a Business Card-size recognition in the Digital Tribute Book.

$1,200 Opal: Includes Three Complimentary Tickets, On-Stage Event Special Recognition, Quarter-Page acknowledgment in Digital Tribute Book.

$2,500 Turquoise: Includes Five Complimentary Tickets, On-Stage Event Special Recognition, Half-Page acknowledgment in Digital Tribute Book.

$5,000 Jade: Includes 10 Complimentary Tickets, On-Stage Event Special Recognition, Full-Page acknowledgment in Digital Tribute Book.

$10,000 Obsidian: Includes 20 Complimentary Tickets, On-Stage Event Special Recognition, Full-Page acknowledgment in Digital Tribute Book.



Parking isn't included in the ticket price. There are several parking lots nearby La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, for guests to choose from, including:

Parking Company of Ameriaca, 171 Arcadia Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Metro Plaza Parking, 711 N. Main Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012 (North of Avenida César Chávez; lot closes at 11:00 p.m.)

El Pueblo Parking Lot, 419 N. Main Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012





