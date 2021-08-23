Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz to Re-Open With Perla Batalla In Concert

Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz, the performance space at Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles, will re-open to the public with stellar LA-based vocalist-composer Perla Batalla, on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 8:00pm.

After an extraordinary year, they are finally breathing a collective sigh of relief and are thrilled to celebrate their 2021 Season Opening, in person, at Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz with the exemplary artist Perla Batalla in concert. The opening night promises to be a festive evening with their community of passionate audience members celebrating the artistry of Perla Batalla, who is known for making the stage come alive with her spellbinding voice. Guests who arrive early will enjoy a pre-show reception with wine, cheese plates, and baguette sandwiches adding a certain "je ne sais quoi" to this unforgettable evening in an intimate setting.

Deftly moving through musical genres, the audience will be taken on a musical journey as the Grammy-nominated Perla Batalla performs a variety of classic and original material, in both English and Spanish, with selections from Perla's albums Gracias la Vida, Bird on the Wire, Discoteca Batalla, with favorite songs like Gracias A La Vida, Cucurrucucu, Hallelujah, Suzanne, Nature Boy, and more.

The performance starts at 8:00pm and will take place at Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz, 10361 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90064 (310-286-0553). Doors are at 7:30pm with a pre-show reception. Admission is $45 for a Premium Package (includes premium seating, a complimentary glass of wine and a cheese sampler), $35 General Admission and $25 Students & Seniors. Tickets can be purchased here. For information about Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz, please visit www.theatreraymondkabbaz.com.

About Perla Batalla

Perla Batalla was born in Los Angeles, California, and raised by a family immersed in music; her father, a Mexican singer and D.J., her uncle in the renowned Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, and an Argentine mother who ran a bustling Venice record store called Discoteca Batalla, which served as a hub for Latino culture and the Spanish language community in west L.A. At the family record shop, Perla was exposed to an education of non-stop music that cut across genre and language. At 15, Perla left home to begin a music career, she studied opera; performed jazz, country, soul, swing and rock...but it wasn't until she began working with the legendary Leonard Cohen that Perla's career began in earnest.

After recording and touring with Cohen for over a decade, Perla launched a solo career with Cohen's encouragement. Since then she has recorded seven albums, been featured in film and television, and performed and recorded with artists such as Lou Reed, Sonny Rollins, k.d. lang, Rufus Wainright, Jackson Browne, Laurie Anderson and countless others. According to The L.A. Times, "Batalla is inspired performing in both English and Spanish, proud of her Mestiza heritage, musically adventurous...and above all, she is a born storyteller with a rambunctious sense of humor."

Perla's music draws from the Afro-Mexican influence from her father and the Euro-Argentinian elements from her mother, infusing her music with all the flavors of her mestiza culture. "It makes for a very interesting way of expressing yourself, when you feel the strength of your ancestors and all the color they bring to your personality and your soul," Batalla says. "You can find comfort in your culture...you can find comfort in your language. Any chance I get, I celebrate them both."

Batalla's original song cycle, Blue House, inspired by the journals of Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo was selected by the Ojai Playwrights Conference for development in 2016 - she restaged Blue House as a one-woman show in 2018 for The Ventura Music Festival. Perla's Leonard Cohen retrospective, "Perla Batalla In The House of Cohen" toured in 2017 throughout Europe, The U.S. and Canada to sold-out houses and was staged Summer of 2018 at the prestigious San Diego Repertory Theater.

Perla's mission of honoring her roots and exposing young audiences to the beauty of poetry and music is ongoing in outreach in some of the poorest communities in the U.S. She is the recipient of the United Nation's Earth Charter Award for extraordinary devotion to social and economic justice, the Premio Fronterizo Award for transcending borders to advance healing work in the world and The Ojai Playwrights Conference, "Visionary Cultural Champion" Award