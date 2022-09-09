Theatre of Arts Presents FRIENDS WITH GUNS, September 9- 18 at The Dorie Theatre

Theatre of Arts, Hollywood's longest-running acting conservatory, is proud to present a live production of Stephanie Alison Walker's Friends With Guns, the provocative dark comedy which explores the complicated issue of firearm proliferation in America.

Starring a diverse ensemble cast of talented TOA conservatory students, the play is directed by veteran actor and playwright Amir Abdullah and will run September 9th - 18th at The Dorie Theatre on Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood.

Awarded "Best Play of the Year" at the 2019 Valley Theatre Awards, Friends With Guns is the female-forward story of two diverse, like-minded liberal couples, whose nascent friendship is shaken when they find themselves on opposite sides of the gun divide. With the dynamics of their relationship upended, the husbands retreat to polarized corners, leaving the wives to bravely confront complex questions and explore newfound common ground. The LA Times describes Friends With Guns as "a subtle, savage feminist parable-a cautionary tale of the peril that may await women who dare to venture outside their accepted roles."

Director Amir Abdullah comments, "Friends With Guns probes complex issues plaguing our country: from gun rights to domestic violence to the demands of our political affiliation. It contains a certain amount of ambiguity and has a million things to say about this moment in our nation's history. This is a uniquely American play with an urgent need to be seen, and I couldn't be more excited to be directing this show."

David Conolly, Director of Education for Theatre of Arts adds, "We are thrilled to be staging Stephanie Alison Walker's Friends With Guns. Under Amir's inspiring direction, our conservatory actors are engaging vigorously with this controversial subject matter, and I can't wait for audiences to experience their energy and passion live on stage this September."

For more information on Friends With Guns, visit TOA.edu/live. Advance tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite. Please note that COVID-19 safety protocols may be in effect on some or all performance dates as per mandate of LA County.

Theatre of Arts is owned and operated by Campus Hollywood, a unique alliance of entertainment industry-related schools and companies linking students, educators and professionals into a thriving arts community based in the heart of Hollywood, California.

WARNING: Shots will be fired during performances of Friends With Guns.