Theatre Palisades Presents THE ANDREWS BROTHERS Opening On September 1

Following the smashing success of the bewitching BELL, BOOK, AND CANDLE Theatre Palisades returns with a musical comedy sure to delight and entertain audiences of all ages!

Created by Roger Bean, the man who created THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES (a hit in TP's 2014 season), THE ANDREWS BROTHERS features a small cast of great singers performing the big band numbers from the 40's.

Backstage hands with the USO suddenly get their chance at greatness when the famous Andrew Sisters can't perform at the US military base in the Pacific because they have the chicken pox! Three men step forward in their best Patty, Maxene and LaVerne form.

The play offers plenty of fun for everyone! Theatre Palisades is thrilled to have director, Jennifer Novak Chun, helm this wonderful production. Jennifer is a Cellist, Violinist, Actor, Writer, Director, Producer and Composer. She performed in the film "Cello" alongside Master Cellist, Lynn Harrell and in "Monstrous" starring Christina Ricci. Her experience as a well rounded performer and creator makes her an exciting choice for this dynamic musical.

The Cast: Destin Bass as Patrick (TP Debut, "Agatha Trunchbull in "Matilda" NOLA); Jeff DeWitt as Lawrence (TP Debut); Laura Goldstein as Miss Holroyd ("Jaws 3D," "Porky's Revenge," "Relentless," Last seen at TP in "The Sweet Delilah Swim Club"); Jeff Coppage as Nicky (ABC's "The Rookie," TP debut); Michael Anthony Nozzi as Redlitch (Actor/Director, Last seen at TP in "Run For Your Wife" ) DIRECTOR: Jennifer Novak Chun PRODUCERS: Martha Hunter, Holly Sidell CAST: Destin Bass (Patrick); Jeff De Witt (Lawrence); Kevin Dulude (Max); Tasha Taylor (Peggy)

By 1967, Theatre Palisades had become a community theatre. In November, 1988, just in time for the 25th anniversary of the group, Theatre Palisades opened the new 125 seat theatre, which was named Pierson Playhouse, in honor of Lelah and J. Townley Pierson who had not only generously donated the property but also contributed extensively to the Building Fund. The current season of Theatre Palisades includes 2 more major productions with a run of 17 performances per production.

The theater also offers chamber music concerts, special shows and membership meetings. Theatre Palisades also hosts many Palisades Historical Society presentations throughout the year. Theatre Palisades offers all events at reasonable prices and has a supportive subscription base and a faithful audience. Theatre Palisades is membership and subscriber driven. They have continuously produced high quality live performances for the past 60 years.

THE ANDREWS BROTHERS opens at 8 pm on Friday, September 1 and runs at 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 pm on Sundays through October 8. Theatre Palisades is located at 941 Temescal Canyon Rd. Pacific Palisades, CA 90272. Tickets are $27 and available online at Click Here.