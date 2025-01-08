Theatre Palisades Destroyed in Los Angeles Wildfire

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Palisades's Pierson Playhouse has reportedly fallen victim to the ongoing wildfires sweeping across the Los Angeles area. NBC 4 Los Angeles shared footage of the theatre was engulfed in flames during their live news report at 6 p.m. on January 7. The roof of the venue was only partially collapsed at the time.

This is just one of many losses due to three large wildfires that broke out on Tuesday night and continued to spread, causing tens of thousands of residents across the Los Angeles area to evacuate their homes.

Posts on social media also show videos of the venue engulfed in flames.

On the venue's official Facebook page, a video was posted of a news report about the fire, with a caption stating, "Too sad. Our beloved Pierson Playhouse is gone but the heart of Theatre Palisades beats on. We will rise again."

Theatre Palisades was founded in 1963, and moved to the now-burned building in 1988, where it has been home to hundreds of theatrical performances. The theatre's schedule included five major productions per season, with a run of 18 performances per production. TPYouth also produced two shows a year by children for a total of 13 performances a year.

The 2025 season was set to include Just a Second!, The Wisdom of Eve, Rent, Deathtrap, and Suite Surrender.

