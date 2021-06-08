Theatre Of Arts Moves To The Complex Hollywood

Theatre of Arts, the longest-running acting conservatory in Hollywood, announced today it will relocate its primary campus to The Complex Hollywood (located at 6476 Santa Monica Boulevard between Cahuenga and Wilcox), the dynamic multi-theatre performing arts facility that has long served as the heartbeat of the Los Angeles intimate live theatre scene.

Said David Conolly, Director of Education for TOA, "We could not be more thrilled about this move. After over a year of teaching acting exclusively online, we can't wait to welcome our students back in August at this wonderful facility. Being at The Complex Hollywood will deliver a big upgrade in the conservatory experience and we look forward to continuing TOA's mission in this exciting new location."

At the new location, TOA students will benefit from practicing their craft in five well-appointed studios and one main theatre. All studios are outfitted with stage lighting for training and rehearsals and two 50-seat theatres featuring 400 square foot stages fully rigged for professional sound and lights, along with 120" projection capability.

Continued Conolly, "In relocating to The Complex Hollywood, Theatre of Arts will enjoy significantly more space than at our Sunset Boulevard campus. For the first time in many years our classrooms and theatres will be located on the same premises, simplifying our students' daily routines and significantly streamlining our ability to stage full productions. Additionally, we will have our first-ever dedicated library and teachers' lounge, and increased outdoor common space for filming, collaborating, and socializing."

Said faculty member Braxton Molinaro, "Think of the possibilities when the oldest acting conservatory in town finally finds its home on Theatre Row ... a new generation of young artists bringing fresh perspective and an atmosphere of concentrated training to one of the most historic theatrical hubs in Hollywood. It couldn't be more exciting!"

Monica DiBiasio, Managing Director of The Complex Hollywood, said, "We are thrilled to be welcoming Theatre of Arts to their new home! COVID-19 has kept our stages dark for far too long. We're excited for an influx of creative students eager to perform and entertain, and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with TOA."

Established in 1927, Theatre of Arts is a fully accredited conservatory, offering a two-year Associates Degree acting program on its Hollywood campus. TOA prepares students for successful careers in theatre, film, television, and media, and has produced such legendary alumni as Clint Eastwood, Marilyn Monroe, and James Dean. For more, visit TOA.edu.