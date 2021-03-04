Theatre 40 Presents VACUUM

Theatre 40 will present a Zoom reading of the play Vacuum by Leda Siskind on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. PDT. This is a FREE event.

Ms. Siskind describes her play as "a modern re-telling of Oedipus the King- if Oedipus was a white supremacist who worked in a vacuum repair shop."

The cast includes David Hunt Stafford, Landon Beatty, Eric Keitel and Rebecca Driscoll.

Leda Siskind is a company member of Theatre 40. Her previous plays include The Surveillance Trilogy; How Things Fall; The Liar's Punishment; and All My Distances Are Far. She is also an actor.

To access the event, please use this Zoom link on Thursday, March 18 at 7:00 p.m. PDT: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82463799256?pwd=aE9rcmpzeHZRZlRoOW5SWmdvN3d2QT09

While this is a free event, tax-deductible donations at http://theatre40.org are gratefully appreciated, so that the non-profit theatre will be able to continue its artistic offerings. Theatre 40 is the professional theatre company of Beverly Hills.