Theatre 40 Presents ON THE HARMFULNESS OF TOBACCO and NINE POINT EIGHT METERS PER SECOND

The virtual event will take place at 7:00 p.m. PST on Wednesday, February 24.

Feb. 11, 2021  

Theatre 40 is doing a virtual presentation of two short comedies at 7:00 p.m. PST on Wednesday, February 24 under the umbrella title of A Risky Evening. The plays are:

On the Harmfulness of Tobacco. Written by Anton Chekhov. Performed by David Hunt Stafford. A henpecked husband is forced to give a public lecture on the evils of tobacco.

Nine Point Eight Meters Per Second Per Second. Written by Pete Barry. Performed by Daniel Leslie. A high-powered executive continues to send and receive his phone calls - even though his airline seat is falling through the sky!

Admission is free. You can attend by using this Zoom link at 7:00 p.m. PST on Wednesday, February 24: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81490862025?pwd=amRhU3pNNDNIOG85bWVFaXNMZ3pSUT09

Theatre 40 is a non-profit organization continuing to provide artistic content during the pandemic. If you would like to support our ongoing activities, you can do so by making a donation at http://theatre40.org


