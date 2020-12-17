Theatre 40 Presents COMMUNITY, December 22

Theatre 40 presents a play-reading via Zoom of a comedy, Community by Nancy Beverly, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. PST

Elliot, a professional actor suffering the usual slings and arrows of an aging actor working in L.A., faces a critical choice: the lead in a community theatre play (and dealing with the wacky characters there) or a tiny part in a highly-respected Westside Theatre (and dealing with the narcissistic characters there). Set against the struggles of his personal life, what Elliot really needs to do is knock off the complaining and learn to appreciate wherever he finds himself, even at a hair-raising and hilarious opening night where everything that can go wrong, does, in the madcap play-within-a play Marvin and His Marvelous Invention.

Ann Ryerson directs a cast that includes Andrew Boyle, Alison Blanchard, Roslyn Cohn, Rebecca Driscoll, Shawn Savage, Skylar Silverlake, David Hunt Stafford.

Nancy Beverly is the playwright. Her other plays include Handcrafted Healing; The Happy Wanderer; Cloud's Rest; Mrs. Bobbit Goes Shopping; and more. She has also written for television, including the series Blossom and Women: Stories of Passion.

This event is free, but the non-profit Theatre 40 will gratefully accept donations at http://theatre40.org

To access the Zoom reading on December 22, please use the Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82909586168?pwd=M2FZBLZGFSZHK21ODZGXCGR4TJFZQT09