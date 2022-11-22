Theatre 360 Presents An Innovative Production Of CLUE

Through clever stagecraft, Theatre 360's black box theatre is transformed into the various locales of Boddy Manor, with all the usual suspects on hand. Students from communities around the San Gabriel Valley and East Los Angeles take on roles onstage, backstage, and front of house, showcasing Theatre 360's "full circle" education programs. To learn more about Theatre 360, its classes or productions, please visit www.theatre360.org.

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie, which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth - the butler - Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

Directed by Riley Berris. Produced by Devon Yates.

Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. Written by Sandy Rustin. Additional Material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. Based on the Paramount Pictures Motion Picture. Based on the Hasbro board game CLUE. Original Music by Michael Holland.

Fri, December 2 @ 7:30 pm; Sat, December 3 @ 7:30pm; Sun, December 4 @ 2:00pm at Theatre 360, 2623 E Foothill Blvd, Ste 104, Pasadena, CA 91101.

$20.00 Assigned Seating. Pre-sale tickets sold online only. Box Office will open 30 mins before show and will stay open until 15 mins after curtain. Buy tickets online at www.theatre360.org.