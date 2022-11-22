Theatre 360 Presents An Innovative Production Of CLUE
Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie, which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery.
Through clever stagecraft, Theatre 360's black box theatre is transformed into the various locales of Boddy Manor, with all the usual suspects on hand. Students from communities around the San Gabriel Valley and East Los Angeles take on roles onstage, backstage, and front of house, showcasing Theatre 360's "full circle" education programs. To learn more about Theatre 360, its classes or productions, please visit www.theatre360.org.
Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie, which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth - the butler - Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!
Directed by Riley Berris. Produced by Devon Yates.
Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. Written by Sandy Rustin. Additional Material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. Based on the Paramount Pictures Motion Picture. Based on the Hasbro board game CLUE. Original Music by Michael Holland.
Fri, December 2 @ 7:30 pm; Sat, December 3 @ 7:30pm; Sun, December 4 @ 2:00pm at Theatre 360, 2623 E Foothill Blvd, Ste 104, Pasadena, CA 91101.
$20.00 Assigned Seating. Pre-sale tickets sold online only. Box Office will open 30 mins before show and will stay open until 15 mins after curtain. Buy tickets online at www.theatre360.org.
More Hot Stories For You
November 22, 2022
The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs has announced the recipients of the 2022/23 City of Los Angeles Individual Master Artist Project. These ten master artists will each produce a series, set, or singular new artwork with a grant of $10,000 from the City of Los Angeles.
Get Lit- Words Ignite to Honor H.E.R. at 2022 Annual Gala
November 22, 2022
Get Lit- Words Ignite, the Los Angeles-based education nonprofit whose mission is to increase literacy, empower youth, and energize communities through poetryand visual media, will be honoring prestigious musician and poet, H.E.R., and will pay tribute to the new Spoken Word Poetry GRAMMY award that will debut during the 2022 show.
Sadie Reynolds Joins Sierra Boggess Led THE SECRET GARDEN at at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre
November 22, 2022
Sadie Reynolds, an 11-year-old Los Angeles resident has been cast as Mary Lennox, the adventurous 10-year-old lead in “The Secret Garden'. Sadie has been added to the previously announced Drama Desk and Drama League nominee Sierra Boggess, with more casting to be announced at a later date.
Julian McMahon & Charlie Loventhal Join BOB'S HOLIDAY OFFICE PARTY Production Team
November 22, 2022
Julian McMahon (FBI: Most Wanted / Runaways / Nip Tuck) and Charlie Loventhal (My Demon Lover / Mr. Write / Meet Market), join the Production team of the 25th Season of Bob’s Holiday Office Party, along with writer & producers Joe Keyes and Rob Elk.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to South Pasadena Theatre Workshop Next Month
November 22, 2022
The South Pasadena Theatre Workshop has announced a new take on, A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens. Set in London, 1843, the hour-long production will run weekends from December 2 to 18.