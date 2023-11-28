Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

The Wagner Ensemble To Present Holiday Concert: A FRENCH CHRISTMAS

The program will include a festive selection of French carols guaranteed to put some joie de vivre in your holiday spirits!

Nov. 28, 2023

The Wagner Ensemble, under the direction of Jeannine Wagner, presents A French Christmas, featuring Messe De Minuit Pour Noël by Marc-Antoine Charpentier and Christmas Oratorio by Camille Saint-Saëns. The program will include a festive selection of French carols guaranteed to put some joie de vivre in your holiday spirits! The Ensemble will be accompanied by instrumental ensemble and noted pianist Robert Blake.

The Wagner Ensemble was founded by Jeannine Wagner in 1991 under the auspices of the Roger Wagner Choral Institute. Under her spirited guidance, the Wagner Ensemble celebrates and promotes the musical legacy of her late father, the legendary Roger Wagner. The Wagner Ensemble has dazzled audiences throughout Southern California and internationally in the performance of repertoire that includes choral masterpieces spanning the centuries from the Renaissance to the present.

The concert will be held in the sanctuary of St. Francis De Sales Church, renowned for its beautiful mid-century architecture and acoustic excellence. 13370 Valleyheart Drive Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Tickets: General Admission: $20 Seniors & Students: $15 Click Here For more information call 310-339-2488


