The Vagrancy Calls For Directors For Its 2019-2020 Blossoming Series

Award-winning theatre company THE VAGRANCY will begin accepting submissions for directors for its 2019-2020 Blossoming Series on Monday, September 16th, 2019. The theme for this year is When The Political Becomes Personal.

Chosen directors will be paired with playwrights from the Vagrancy's writing group which undergoes a nine-month-long development process to create new, original theatre. Directors will lead two developmental sessions with actors during the writing process: a First Read in January, and a Mini-Workshop in April. The process culminates in May with an in-depth workshop and staged readings of each new play as part of Blossoming, The Vagrancy's new play festival. Selected directors will receive a $75 stipend after the conclusion of the festival.

We seek passionate individuals who want to engage audiences emotionally as well as intellectually. The Vagrancy focuses on making unique, memorable, theatre exposing universal truths, and is particularly interested in highly-theatrical stories with an element of magic. Please visit www.thevagrancy.com to read more about The Vagrancy's mission.

All interested directors should submit their resume, biography, and a statement of interest. Women, LGBTQIA, and POC directors are encouraged to apply.

Submissions should be emailed to jessiethevagrant@gmail.com by the end of Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

THE VAGRANCY is a bold Los Angeles-based theatre company that creates visceral work that seeks to touch the human spirit. Caitlin Hart, Founder & Artistic Director; Jessie Lee Mills, Associate Artistic Director; Bruce Hart, Managing Director; Katherine Vondy, Writer's Group Moderator; Nicolette Acosta, Public Relations; Maia Kazin, Assistant to Artistic Director; Schuyler Girion, Social Media; Andrew Walke, Storage Manager; Alfredo Trueba, Company Videographer; Allison Andreas, Box Office Manager; Danielle Gonzales, Steve Madar, Michal Sinnott, Karina Wolfe, Arthur Keng, Creative Partners.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You