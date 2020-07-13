The Vagrancy announces THE LIFE AND DEATH OF written and directed by June Carryl. THE LIFE AND DEATH OF is a short, poetic piece dedicated to Oluwatoyin "Toyin" Salau featuring an epilogue by librect baker to benefit Black Lives Matter and Black Trans Protesters Emergency Fund

From Carryl: "It has been an incredibly healing and humbling experience working with these phenomenal womxn. Toyin, I am deeply sorry your voice was so cruelly stolen, but please know how many you touched, and that you were loved."

June Carryl grew up in Denver, Colorado and studied Political Science and English Literature at Brown University. Her plays include THE GOOD MINISTER FROM HARARE (ADAA Saroyan/Paul Award) and COLOSSUS. Her theater credits include Fraulein Schneider in CABARET (Celebration Theatre), the Nurse in ROMEO AND JULIET (A Noise Within), and Gerty Fail in FAILURE: A LOVE STORY (Coeurage Theatre Company). TV and film credits include HELSTROM, MINDHUNTER, BACKROADS, and DEAD WOMEN WALKING.

librecht baker is the author of vetiver (Finishing Line Press, 2017) and an English Professor. baker frolics with Black Girl Magic Creative Series and joined Radar Productions' Sister Spit 2020 tour. her full-length play, "Taciturn Beings," was a semi-finalist for the 43rd annual Bay Area Playwright's Festival and part of The Vagrancy's Blossoming: A New Play Reading Series 2019. baker's one-act dramedy, "Afterlife or Bust," will be produced in Q Youth Foundations' 2020 Eastside Queer Stories Festival. her other writings, i.e. poetry, appear in ACCOLADES: A Women Who Submit Anthology, Solace: Writing Refuge, & LGBTQ Women of Color, Bone Bouquet (Issue 8.1), Sinister Wisdom 107 - Black Lesbians: We are the Revolution!, and other publications, but can also be experienced via Women Who Submit's IGTV for their ACCOLADES online reading series and The Roots and Wings Projects' "Women at Work: New Works in Progress" on Facebook.

THE LIFE AND DEATH OF features Celia Mandela Rivera, Miss Barbie Q, Mia Moore, Elitia Daniels, Bri'Unia J. Stock, Cathy Diane Tomlin*, Lorinda Hawkins Smith*, Brittney S. Wheeler*, Juanita Jennings*, Crystal Lee Brown*, Kaci Hamilton*, Ashley Romans*, Yolanda Snowball*, Veralyn Jones*, Inger Tudor*, June Carryl* and librecht baker. June Carryl, Writer/Director; Caitlin Hart, Producer; Angela Dogani, Stage Manager; librecht baker, Epilogue; Alfredo Trueba, Editor.

TICKETS: PAY WHAT YOU WANT. All funds will be donated to Black Lives Matter and Black Trans Protesters Emergency Fund. Reserve your virtual seat via Brown Paper Tickets; suggested ticket price is $10.00.

*The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. This production is presented under the auspices of the Actors Equity Los Angeles Membership Company Rule

THE VAGRANCY is a bold Los Angeles-based theatre company that creates visceral work that seeks to touch the human spirit. Caitlin Hart, Founder & Artistic Director; Bruce Hart, Managing Director; Katherine Vondy, Writers' Group Moderator; Nicolette Acosta, Public Relations; Schuyler Girion, Social Media; Alfredo Trueba, Company Videographer; Allison Andreas, Box Office Manager; Danielle Gonzales, Maia Kazin, Steve Madar, Michal Sinnott, Andrew Walke, Karina Wolfe, Arthur Keng, Creative Partners.

Thursday, July 30th @ 5PM PDT then a live talkback with the creative team via Zoom at 7:30PM PDT. Reserve Virtual Seats. Running Time: 15 Minutes.

