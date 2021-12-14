The Tinseltone Carolers Carry On This Holiday Season

Tinseltones LLC Owner, Joey Donohoe, started his caroling company in 2008 with a dream to bring modern acapella to the caroling tradition.

After 12 consecutive years of growth, Donohoe says the company took a near-fatal blow when Los Angeles became the epicenter of the Delta variant in 2020. Just in time for the holiday season.

"I'm very proud of the show we created in response to COVID-19 with long-time Tinseltone, Kelly Meyersfield, leading the way. It's called 'Commanding Carolers' and stars Broadway's David Burnam and a quartet of The Tinseltones. It's live-streamed, bringing the caroling experience into your home safely in the form of a choose-your-own-adventure, interactive show. The response has been great, but it hasn't been as lucrative as live caroling. We may not have made it to this season if it weren't for the Shuttered Venues Operators Grant (SVOG), so for that, I'm endlessly grateful." SVOG is a Federal Grant established to aid hard-hit small performing arts businesses and venues.

Donohoe says The Tinseltones are performing live In conjunction with their virtual show 'Commanding Carolers' this season. His fully-vaccinated team of 20 carolers is down from 40 in 2019.

"We're making it happen without compromising our standard of quality, so I'm happy," said Donohoe.

Ember Everett, the Los Angeles Branch Manager and one of the newest carolers, says, "The joy on peoples faces as we stroll down the street this year proves that the Tinseltones bring back the missing element of magic that the public has been needing through the COVID-19 shutdowns. Joey brought many new carolers into a caring and nurturing environment desperately needed. The Tinseltones have been a home away from home and one of the best jobs I've ever had."

Donohoe says their approach is summarized in their motto, 'Caroling is not one size fits all.' He believes it's that approach that has garnered the Tinseltones appearances on Snoop and Martha's Potluck Dinner Party on VH1, Sugar Rush on Netflix, Black-ish on ABC (and many more) and has captured the attention of A-list celebrities turned Tinseltone clients like Kate Hudson, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Katy Perry.

The Tinseltones can be seen performing live throughout Los Angeles this holiday season. Highlights include performances at Two Rodeo, every Friday and Saturday in December and the 16th - 24th) from 1 - 4 PM. For more information, go to tinseltonesonline.com.