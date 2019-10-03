The Talent Managers Association Announces The 2019 Heller Award Nominees 

The Heller Awards is an event hosted by the Talent Managers Association celebrating excellence within talent representation and casting being held on November 7th, 2019 at the Taglyan Center in Los Angeles, California.

After a brief hiatus, the 15th Annual Heller Awards will return Thursday, November 7th, 2019 at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles. Presented by the Talent Managers Association, the awards celebrate distinguished individuals for excellence in the industries of talent representation and casting in honor of Seymour Heller, co-founder of the Talent Managers Association.

This year's theme is Unity, a reminder that "we as an industry, as a community and as an organization are stronger together than we could ever be alone." The theme runs consistently throughout the ballot, as agents and casting directors that work alongside each other are being celebrated with unified nominations rather than being placed in competition with each other if both professionals received votes in their category.

Casting Director Mike Fenton, Agent Cindy Osbrink and industry visionary Ed Spivia are set to receive Lifetime Achievement Awards at this year's presentation. Mike Fenton will be recognized for a career in casting that includes Raiders of the Lost Ark, Back to the Future and Poltergeist. Cindy Osbrink is the founder of The Osbrink Agency and has guided the careers of young actors such as Dakota & Elle Fanning and Brie Larson. Ed Spivia served as Georgia's first Film Commissioner and is responsible for alongside former President Jimmy Carter to recruit the film industry to the region.

This year's Impact Award recipient is The Cameron Boyce Foundation, the philanthropy of the evening. In memory of Cameron Boyce, the organization provides young people with creative outlets to support the causes he was passionate about, including ending gun violence, providing clean water and advocacy for epilepsy awareness.

ADULT THEATRICAL AGENT OF THE YEAR

Mike Baldridge & Garry Purdy - Momentum Talent & Literary Agency

Lorrie Bartlett - ICM Partners

Anthony Boyer - DDO Artists Agency

Mike Eisenstadt - Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa Talent Agency (AEFH)

Neville King - Innovative Artists

Courtney Peldon - Aqua Talent Agency

NORTHEAST ADULT THEATRICAL AGENT OF THE YEAR

Erica Bines & Ben Jordan - Headline Talent Agency

Jonathan Mason - Buchwald

Eddie Rabon - Take 3 Talent Agency

Jay Schachter - Stewart Talent

Mallory Tucker - Cunningham, Escott, Slevin & Doherty (CESD)

SOUTHEAST AGENT OF THE YEAR

Sarah Carpenter - Atlanta Models & Talent

Joy Pervis - J Pervis Talent Agency

Ashley Pomes Wilkinson - Beck Talent

Jana S. Van Dyke - Jana Van Dyke Agency

YOUTH THEATRICAL AGENT OF THE YEAR

Jody Alexander, Philip Marcus & Bonnie Ventis - Clear Talent Group

Meredith Fine, Dana Fletcher & Reagan Wallace - Coast to Coast Talent Group

Pamela Fisher & Domina Holbeck - Abrams Artists Agency

Katelyn Giroux, Nicole Jolley & Milton Perea - Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa Talent Agency (AEFH)

Laura Thede - DDO Artists Agency

Tiffany Triebel & Emily Urbani - The Osbrink Agency

NORTHEAST YOUTH AGENT OF THE YEAR

Barbara Coleman - Innovative Artists

David Doan - Cunningham, Escott, Slevin & Doherty (CESD)

Ellen Gilbert - Paradigm Talent Agency

Victoria Kress - Abrams Artists Agency

Natasha Matallana - Take 3 Talent Agency

Bonnie Shumofsky - Stewart Talent

ADULT COMMERCIAL AGENT OF THE YEAR

Michele De La Riva - Innovative Artists

Jessica Ellis - Agency for the Performing Arts (APA)

Juliana Castro, Dedra Galiher & David Ziff - Cunningham, Escott, Slevin & Doherty (CESD)

Julie Gudz & Candace Stewart - DDO Artists Agency

Nancy Luciano - Luciano Reeves Talent

Blake Viglione - Aqua Talent Agency

YOUTH COMMERCIAL AGENT OF THE YEAR

Jeremy Apody - Buchwald

Bri Curtis - DDO Artists Agency

Haydn Jones - Abrams Artists Agency

Sydel Lisi-Hand - Coast to Coast Talent Group

Dawn Osbrink - The Osbrink Agency

Carol Lynn Sher - Cunningham, Escott, Slevin & Doherty (CESD)

VOICEOVER AGENT OF THE YEAR

Alicia Beekman - DDO Artists Agency

Melissa Berger-Brennan - Cunningham, Escott, Slevin & Doherty (CESD)

James Murray - Abrams Artists Agency

Maureen Rose & Abbie Waters - The Osbrink Agency

Portia Scott - Coast to Coast Talent Group

Arlene Thornton - Arlene Thornton & Associates

NORTHEAST COMMERCIAL OR VOICEOVER AGENT OF THE YEAR

Tracey Goldblum - Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin & Associates

Kerri Krilla - Cunningham, Escott, Slevin & Doherty (CESD)

Gina Manfredi - DDO Artists Agency

Shoshana Robuck - Take 3 Talent Agency

Mickey Shera - Innovative Artists

FEATURE CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Carmen Cuba - Carmen Cuba Casting

Rich Delia - Rich Delia Casting

Sarah Finn - Sarah Finn Co.

Dean E. Fronk & Donald Paul Pemrick - Pemrick/Fronk Casting

Laray Mayfield - Laray Mayfield Casting

John Papsidera - Automatic Sweat

NORTHEAST FEATURE CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Kerry Barden & Paul Schnee - Barden/Schnee Casting

Ally Beans - Eisenberg/Beans Casting

Kathleen Chopin - Kathleen Chopin Casting

Billy Hopkins & Ashley Ingram - Billy Hopkins Casting

Avy Kaufman - Avy Kaufman Casting

Cindy Tolan - Cindy Tolan Casting

SOUTHEAST CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Elizabeth Coulon - Coulon Casting

Rhavynn Drummer - Tyler Perry Studios

Meagan Lewis - RPM Casting

Chase Paris & Tara Feldstein - Feldstein/Paris Casting

George Pierre - Pierre Casting

TELEVISION CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Lyndsey Baldasare & David Rapaport - Rapaport/Baldasare Casting

Tiffany Little Canfield - Telsey + Company

Kim Coleman - Kim Coleman Casting

Jeff Greenberg - Jeff Greenberg Casting

Alexis Frank Koczara & Christine Smith Shevchenko - Koczara/Shevchenko Casting

Robert J. Ulrich - Ulrich/Dawson/Kritzer Casting

NORTHEAST TELEVISION CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Beth Bowling & Kim Miscia - Bowling/Miscia Casting

Rob Decina - CBS Television Studios

Mark Saks - Mark Saks Casting

Julie Schubert - Julie Schubert Casting

Jonathan Strauss - Jonathan Strauss Casting

Bernard Telsey - Telsey + Company

YOUTH TELEVISION CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Krisha Bullock & Jamie Snow - Bullock & Snow Casting

Nickole Doro & Shayna Sherwood - Doro/Sherwood Casting

Suzanne Goddard-Smythe - Suzanne Goddard-Smythe Casting

Harriet Greenspan - Harriet Greenspan Casting

Danielle Aufiero & Amber Horn - Aufiero/Horn Casting

Howard Meltzer - Casting by Howard Meltzer

COMMERCIAL CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Dan Bell - Dan Bell Casting

Danielle Eskinazi - Danielle Eskinazi Casting

Maya Adrabi, Lindsay Bronson & Alyson Horn - Alyson Horn Casting

Jillian Johnston & Michael Sanford - Sanford/Johnston Casting

Francene Selkirk - Francene Selkirk Casting

Jodi Sonnenberg - Sonnenberg Casting

ANIMATION VOICEOVER CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Mary Hildago - Sony Pictures Animation

Ruth Lambert & Robert McGee - Lambert/McGee Casting

Linda Lamontange - Linda Lamontange Casting

David Wright - Disney Television Animation Casting

VIDEO GAME CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Timothy Cubbison - Horseless Cowboy

Ivy Isenberg - Ivy Isenberg Casting

Emily Schweber - Emily Schweber Casting

NORTHEAST COMMERCIAL OR VOICEOVER CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Donald Case - Donald Case Casting

Fay Shumsey Grande & David Morris - Grande/Morris Casting

Angela Mickey & Rachel Reiss - Liz Lewis Casting Partners

Rebecca Yarsin - House Casting

ASSOCIATE CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Jeffrey Drew - Patrick Rush Casting

Chris Gehrt - Wendy O'Brien Casting

Rachel Imbriglio - UDK Casting

Coco Kleppinger - Rich Delia Casting

Jeremy O'Keefe - Greenstein/Daniel Casting

Ryan Bernard Tymensky - Telsey + Company

