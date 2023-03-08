Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Soraya Celebrates 30 Years Of Disney's ALADDIN With This Trio Of Events

Series to feature Disney in Concert: Aladdin, 30th Anniversary and performances from composer Alan Menken and 'Princess Jasmine' voice actor Lea Salonga.

Mar. 08, 2023 Â 
A whole new world of Disney will be on full display this Spring as The Soraya presents a trio of family-friendly favorites beginning with Disney in Concert: Aladdin, 30th Anniversary on Sat, Mar 25 at 3pm. The film's composer, Alan Menken, takes the stage the following weekend and is then followed by two performances by multiple award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga-the original voice of Aladdin's Princess Jasmine.

It has been over three decades since Aladdin, Disney's beloved animated musical fantasy comedy film, first swept audiences away on a magical carpet ride. Originally released on Nov 25, 1992, the Academy Award-winning movie enjoyed significant critical and commercial success.

Three concerts-each with ties to this Disney classic-will give die-hard fans as well as those new to the movie an opportunity to enjoy the enchanting soundtrack by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, and Tim Rice. Aladdin won Oscars for Best Film score and Best Original Song, and a Grammy Award for Song of the Year in 1992.

"One of the most satisfying aspects of being a performing arts programmer is making connections between performances and performers. While some do stand alone in their own right, other times there are deep and important relationships among multiple performances," said Thor Steingraber, The Soraya's Executive and Artistic Director.

"I love to imagine audiences taking in a whole series of performances in order to have an exponentially rewarding experience and to enjoy a 360-view of something."

Join us to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of Disney's classic animation "Aladdin." The legendary composer Alan Menken's magical soundtrack and award-winning songs will be performed live by New West Symphony with the film playing on the big screen in the Great Hall.

Legendary songwriter Alan Menken takes his place at The Soraya's Steinway piano for an intimate evening of music and little-known anecdotes about the making of his legendary Disney songs and Broadway musicals. Menken will perform celebrated classics he wrote like, "Under the Sea," "A Whole New World," "Be Our Guest," and more. With eight Academy Awards, Menken has received more Oscars than any living person and created some of the most beloved songs and musical scores of our time.

Powerhouse performer Lea Salonga, best known for her Disney-animated roles (the title role of Mulan and Princess Jasmine from Aladdin) returns to The Soraya for the third time to perform Broadway hits, Disney classics, pop favorites, and more.




