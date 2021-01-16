The Robey Theatre Company Presents Covid-19 Town Hall

The next event in The Robey Theatre Company's ongoing Evening Conversation series of Zoom presentations will be a Town Hall on the subject of Covid-19. The pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the African American community. You are invited to participate by bringing your questions to our panel to obtain the answers you seek regarding these health-related issues. This event will take place via Zoom on Friday, January 29 at 6:00 p.m. PST.

Millena Gay, Chairperson of The Robey Creative Content Committee and The Robey Special Events Producer, will moderate the session with the following panelists:

Dr. Roshonda Clemons, M.D., a practicing physician for over twenty years, specializing in Pediatrics;

Dr. Katherine Conte, Ph.D. in Genomics and Evolution. She is currently the Director of STEM Partnerships and Outreach at American University;

Dr. Matthew Conte, Ph.D. in Biological Sciences. He is a Principal Invesigator, Viral Genetics and Emerging Diseases for the Viral Diseases Branch at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research;

Crystal Antoinette Graham, M.L.I.S. A patient advocate, she will be speaking on the importance of checking sources for validity;

Dr. Curtrina Strozier, M.D., Obstetrician/Gynecologist at St. Francis OB/GYN Physician Partners. A firm believer in active patient involvement.

You may submit any question by e-mail to info@therobeytheatrecompany.org or by using the Zoom Chat feature. Let's talk about it!

This is a free event. Please register for tickets at http://therobeytheatrecompany.org/our-events After registration, you will be sent a link to attend the event.

The Robey Theatre Company is a nonprofit developmental theatre organization. Please feel free to make a suggested donation of $10 to support our programming at http://therobeytheatrecompany.org/donation-page