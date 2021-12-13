The REV Theatre Company Announces 2022 Audition Season

The REV Theatre Company (formerly Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival / MGR Playhouse) has announced auditions for its upcoming 2022 season as it kicks off its annual nationwide search for talent. Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock states, "As we prepare to begin casting our upcoming season, we reflect on our deep gratitude and appreciation for our 2021 season and for all of the artists and audiences who made it such a safe and successful experience. At the same time, we are reminded of the fragility of our livelihood amidst the ongoing pandemic. As such, we look forward to auditioning talent with health and safety at the forefront of all of our casting efforts." As part of its ongoing commitment to equality, diversity and inclusivity, the REV Theatre Company actively encourages and practices non-traditional casting to expand opportunities for all ethnicities, genders, senior performers and performers with disabilities.

The audition tour kicks off with local auditions in The REV's hometown - Auburn, NY. Local auditions will be held in-person, by appointment only on January 21, 22 and 23, 2022. To schedule an Auburn in-person audition appointment, visit www.therevtheatre.com/auditions and fill out the appointment request form. Confirmation of audition appointments will be emailed beginning in early January 2022. Space is extremely limited - actors are encouraged to request an appointment ASAP.

2022 auditions are as follows:

Auburn, NY ­- In Person By Appointment Jan. 21-23, 2022 - Appointment Requests due by Dec. 31, 2021 - https://therevtheatre.com/local-auditions/

Auburn, NY Equity Principal Audition (EPA) Digital Submissions due by Dec. 31, 2021 - https://therevtheatre.com/local-auditions/

NYC Equity Principal Audition (EPA) - Digital Submissions due by Dec. 31, 2021 - https://therevtheatre.com/aea-nyc-auditions/

NYC Equity Chorus Call for Female and Male Singers (ECC) - Digital submissions due by Dec. 31, 2021 - https://therevtheatre.com/aea-nyc-auditions/

NYC Equity Chorus Call for Female and Male Dancers (ECC) - Digital submissions due by Dec. 31, 2021 - https://therevtheatre.com/aea-nyc-auditions/

Audition information and instructions for Non-Equity Male and Female Principals and Ensemble - https://therevtheatre.com/emc-nonequity-nyc-auditions

For Los Angeles auditions -- Julia Flores, Casting Director. For further information, please visit: www.FloresCasting.com.

For more audition information, please visit: www.therevtheatre.com/auditions.

For Offstage Jobs including Admin/Production/Tech employment opportunities, please visit: https://therevtheatre.com/about-us/employment/

THE REV's 2022 Season

The 2022 mainstage season opens with Catch Me If You Can - the funny, wild and entirely true story of Frank Abignale Jr's criminal hijinks that inspired the famous Steven Spielberg film starring Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio. Opening on July 13th, Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame will take the Playhouse by storm. Victor Hugo's famous gothic story and Alan Menken's incredible score tell the legendary story of Quasimodo and his perilous journey to freedom. Opening August 17th, Rodgers and Hammerstein's State Fair will burst onto the Playhouse stage in a new lavish song and dance production for the entire family. Concluding the 2022 mainstage season is Aint' Misbehavin' -- the beloved tribute to Fats Waller and the famous jazz stylings of the Cotton Club. For more information, please visit: www.therevtheatre.com.